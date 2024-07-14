Disney Legend Lays Motionless on Stage as Theme Park Guests Watch

Walt Disney World Resort once again broke one of its magic-preserving rules on social media this week with a video sneak peek at the recently-rethemed Country Bear Jamboree.

The animatronic show re-opens as the Country Bear Musical Jamboree on July 17, 2024. A homage to Nashville and different country music styles, the Frontierland attraction features Western covers of classic and modern Disney songs.

The Country Bear Musical Jamboree features new animatronics of the same bears that Magic Kingdom Park guests have loved for decades: Big Al, Henry, Wendell, Romeo McGrowl (renamed from Liver Lips McGrowl after some expressed concerns over the racially insensitive origins of the name), Teddi Barra, Trixie, Ernest, Shaker, and more. The talkative mounted animal heads are also present in the new version: Buff the buffalo, Max the deer, and Melvin the moose.

Media previews of The Country Bear Musical Jamboree kicked off last week, and the Disney Parks social media team shared sneak peeks of the new show. One TikTok featured three singers who voiced the refreshed bears: Allison Russell (Teddi Barra), Mac McAnally (Shaker), and Emily Ann Roberts (Trixie).

In the video, the three musicians met their animatronic bear counterparts for the first time. Surprisingly, Walt Disney World Resort encouraged the social media team to film the bears in their “dead,” motionless states. All of the curtains were open, and Grizzly Hall was specially lit to highlight the bears’ makeovers.

“We were meant to be together,” said Roberts, standing beside Trixie. “We’re a little match made in heaven, aren’t we, girl?”

A Disney Park technician backstage moved Trixie, helping her nod “yes” to her voice actress.

“It’s been an honor being you, dude,” McAnally told Shaker. “… It’s been a while coming. I’ve enjoyed every bit of it.”

Russell couldn’t get as close to Teddi Barra, who elegantly swings from the ceiling. Still, she was impressed with her theme park co-star.

“I love being barefoot when I perform, as does Teddi Barra–BEARfoot,” the singer quipped. “I’m kind of bringing the all-Americana jam to this.”

Before posing for a group photo, the stars watched a preview of the Country Bear Musical Jamboree alongside Walt Disney Imagineers and attraction technicians.

“I can’t wait to see all of it,” Roberts said.

This isn’t the first time Walt Disney World Resort has given the world a rare look behind the scenes. Before Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened in June, Walt Disney Imagineering showed off the unfinished Princess Tiana, Louis, and Mama Odie animatronics in a backstage area.

Should Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort show motionless animatronics to guests, or does it ruin the magic? What do you think of the Country Bear Jamboree retheme? In the comments, share your opinion with Inside the Magic.