Disney World Cancels Christmas, Raises Prices for Holiday Visitors

Gather around the Christmas tree because Walt Disney World Resort is gearing up for its most merriest celebration!

Earlier this month, Walt Disney World Resort confirmed that one of its most popular Christmas celebrations wouldn’t return. The announcement marks the fourth year that Walt Disney Imagineers won’t install the iconic Dreamlights on Cinderella Castle.

Instead, the Disney park projects lights and themed animations onto Cinderella Castle. Imagineers also replaced Holiday Wishes – a fireworks show that took advantage of the Dreamlights, with the projection-based Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks.

Magic Kingdom Park exclusively offers the holiday spectacular during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, a late-night special event held in November and December. Some years, guests can catch the fireworks and event-exclusive Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and regular nights through New Year’s Eve.

Last year marked the first time Walt Disney World Resort offered a second hard-ticketed Christmas party. Disney Jollywood Nights took over Disney’s Hollywood Studios throughout November and December 2023.

The inaugural event got off to a rocky start, with hours-long lines for exclusive snacks and entertainment offerings. Walt Disney World Resort scrambled after the first night, adding rare characters, scheduling more Disney cast members, and making other operational changes to encourage event attendance.

Disney Jollywood Nights improved, but Disney Parks fans weren’t sure if Walt Disney World Resort would bring back the late-night event. Last month, the Central Florida Disney park announced 2024 dates for Disney Jollywood Nights and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Tickets went on sale for both festive special events last week. This gave Disney Parks fans a first look at price increases from 2023 to 2024.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World Resort

Ticket prices increased by as much as $20 per adult guest for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. In 2023, they ranged from $159 to $199 for adults. This year, the most expensive event nights cost up to $219.

The below list details admission prices for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2024 at Magic Kingdom Park:

November 8: $189

November 11: $169

November 12: $169

November 14: $169

November 15: $189

November 17: $179

November 19: $179

November 21: $179

November 22: $189

November 24: $199

November 26: $199

November 27: $199

November 29: $199

December 1: $189

December 3: $189

December 5: $189

December 6: $199

December 8: $199

December 10: $199

December 12: $199

December 13: $209

December 15: $209

December 17: $209

December 19: $219

December 20: $219

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party runs from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., but ticketholders can enter Magic Kingdom Park as early as 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are available here. Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club holders can save $10 on November 8, November 11, November 12, November 14, November 15, November 17, November 19, November 21, November 22, December 1, December 3, and December 5.

Disney Jollywood Nights

In 2023, Disney Jollywood Nights cost anywhere between $159 and $179 per adult guest–surprisingly, this hasn’t changed. Adult ticket prices are as follows:

November 9: $169

November 13: $159

November 16: $169

November 18: $159

November 23: $179

November 25: $179

November 30: $179

December 2: $169

December 7: $179

December 11: $179

December 14: $179

December 18: $179

December 21: $179

Disney Jollywood Nights runs from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Ticketholders can enter Disney’s Hollywood Studios as early as 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available here. Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members can save $10 on all event nights.

Not purchasing Disney Jollywood Nights or Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party tickets? Check out the Candlelight Processional and Festival of the Holidays throughout the EPCOT World Showcase or Merry Menagerie on Discovery Island at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. These festive offerings, holiday decorations, and more are available throughout regular theme park hours.

Are Disney Jollywood Nights and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party worth attending? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.