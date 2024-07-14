Disney World Cancels Christmas, Raises Prices for Holiday Visitors

Gather around the Christmas tree because Walt Disney World Resort is gearing up for its most merriest celebration!
Earlier this month, Walt Disney World Resort confirmed that one of its most popular Christmas celebrations wouldn’t return. The announcement marks the fourth year that Walt Disney Imagineers won’t install the iconic Dreamlights on Cinderella Castle.
Instead, the Disney park projects lights and themed animations onto Cinderella Castle. Imagineers also replaced Holiday Wishes – a fireworks show that took advantage of the Dreamlights, with the projection-based Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks.
Magic Kingdom Park exclusively offers the holiday spectacular during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, a late-night special event held in November and December. Some years, guests can catch the fireworks and event-exclusive Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and regular nights through New Year’s Eve.
Last year marked the first time Walt Disney World Resort offered a second hard-ticketed Christmas party. Disney Jollywood Nights took over Disney’s Hollywood Studios throughout November and December 2023.
The inaugural event got off to a rocky start, with hours-long lines for exclusive snacks and entertainment offerings. Walt Disney World Resort scrambled after the first night, adding rare characters, scheduling more Disney cast members, and making other operational changes to encourage event attendance.
Disney Jollywood Nights improved, but Disney Parks fans weren’t sure if Walt Disney World Resort would bring back the late-night event. Last month, the Central Florida Disney park announced 2024 dates for Disney Jollywood Nights and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
Tickets went on sale for both festive special events last week. This gave Disney Parks fans a first look at price increases from 2023 to 2024.
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World Resort
Ticket prices increased by as much as $20 per adult guest for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. In 2023, they ranged from $159 to $199 for adults. This year, the most expensive event nights cost up to $219.
The below list details admission prices for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2024 at Magic Kingdom Park:
- November 8: $189
- November 11: $169
- November 12: $169
- November 14: $169
- November 15: $189
- November 17: $179
- November 19: $179
- November 21: $179
- November 22: $189
- November 24: $199
- November 26: $199
- November 27: $199
- November 29: $199
- December 1: $189
- December 3: $189
- December 5: $189
- December 6: $199
- December 8: $199
- December 10: $199
- December 12: $199
- December 13: $209
- December 15: $209
- December 17: $209
- December 19: $219
- December 20: $219
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party runs from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., but ticketholders can enter Magic Kingdom Park as early as 4:00 p.m.
Tickets are available here. Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club holders can save $10 on November 8, November 11, November 12, November 14, November 15, November 17, November 19, November 21, November 22, December 1, December 3, and December 5.
Disney Jollywood Nights
In 2023, Disney Jollywood Nights cost anywhere between $159 and $179 per adult guest–surprisingly, this hasn’t changed. Adult ticket prices are as follows:
- November 9: $169
- November 13: $159
- November 16: $169
- November 18: $159
- November 23: $179
- November 25: $179
- November 30: $179
- December 2: $169
- December 7: $179
- December 11: $179
- December 14: $179
- December 18: $179
- December 21: $179
Disney Jollywood Nights runs from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Ticketholders can enter Disney’s Hollywood Studios as early as 6:00 p.m.
Tickets are available here. Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members can save $10 on all event nights.
Not purchasing Disney Jollywood Nights or Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party tickets? Check out the Candlelight Processional and Festival of the Holidays throughout the EPCOT World Showcase or Merry Menagerie on Discovery Island at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. These festive offerings, holiday decorations, and more are available throughout regular theme park hours.
