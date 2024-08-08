Fight Breaks Out at Disneyland Restaurant, Multiple Guests Involved

Multiple altercations broke out at a Disneyland Resort restaurant this week, one of them a physical fight that scarred hundreds of nearby Disney Park guests.

Related: Disney World Files New Lawsuit Against Orange County Government

Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and the Downtown Disney District make up “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but they’re not stress-free environments. Guests crack under the pressure of a pricey vacation in the stifling Southern California sunshine.

Last year, a man was arrested and banned after stripping naked on “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park. The adult Disney Park guest climbed out of his boat, traversed through different setpieces, removed his clothing, and swam from the indoor to outdoor sections of the Fantasyland ride.

Weeks earlier, two families brawled at Disneyland Park after one group allegedly failed to move out of the other’s way. They blocked a walkway in Fantasyland and fistfought in broad daylight as hundreds of other guests watched–including children.

On Tuesday, two altercations allegedly broke out at Pym Test Kitchen at Disney California Adventure Park. Redditor u/Msbrookersrun alleged that guests were frustrated over the unavailability of tables at the Quick Service eatery.

“The seating area has been packed with no seats available at all and several people just walking around waiting for anyone to leave,” the Disney Park guest explained. “People rush over the second they see someone picking up their food and try to throw their stuff down on the table.”

Tensions rise when two guests approach the same table at the same time. One fight among Disneyland Resort guests turned physical.

“I’ve now seen 2 arguments start over this, and one did have some physical contact with a guy pushing another guy who tried to cut in front of him to get to a table,” the Disney Resort guest continued.

The guest argued that Disneyland Resort should step in and fix the seating situation at Pym Test Kitchen.

“I feel like there should be a line of people after you exit from inside waiting for a seat,” they concluded. “I like eating there, but the whole seating situation doesn’t make it worth it. The only seats open are outside in the walkway in complete sunlight. Not fun during the summer.”

Other Disney Parks fans hadn’t witnessed physical fights over Pym Test Kitchen seating but agreed that something needs to change.

Related: Anaheim Police Department Forcefully Arrests Man at Disneyland After Vehicular Chase

“It is amazing how hard it is to find seating there,” said u/moveshakedothatconga. “I always have to walk back and forth between both sides of the restaurant to find a spot to sit and eat.”

“I don’t understand why they didn’t design it with indoor seating,” u/Ricky_Roe10k agreed. “There’s a lot of room that’s wasted with queue space.”

Have you witnessed a fight at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.