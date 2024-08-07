Described as Disney’s ultimate fan event celebrating Walt Disney Pictures, Disney Animation, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and all of the other entities under the House of Mouse, the D23 expo is one of the biggest features on The Walt Disney Company’s calendar. Essentially, the biggest publicity opportunity for the year, Disney pulls out all the stops every time it comes around.

While much pomp and circumstance has been built up around this year’s event, one major change will affect anyone with a pair of mouse ears as Disney slams down another paywall. Instead of live-streaming the event as the studio has done in the past, Disney will only let D23 attendees and cast members access the stream.

It doesn’t take a genius to know that this comes off as a blatant act of greed, essentially charging for something fans previously got for free. Disney Dan shares his thoughts in the footage below, and he is likely one of many who share the same sentiment.

Disney Drops the Ball with D23 Reveal

Disney Dan is one of the most well-known Disney influencers on the web, and his reactions are always palpable. However, his recent take on the D23 status should infuriate more than a few fans.

Up-charging for an exclusive event like D23, San Diego Comic-Con, and other such fandom gatherings is nothing particularly new, but such a big event that carries so much weight for the entertainment industry being blocked off feels completely out of left field. That’s not even mentioning the great disservice Disney is doing to both its fanbase and itself.

Not everyone can spend thousands going to D23, and the live streams normally entice consumers to buy Disney merchandise, see Disney movies, and (most importantly) visit the theme parks. Even more concerning, this is a pattern eagle-eyed fans have seen before.

Greed Hurts the Mouse

Disney Dan hits the nail right on the head in his response. This isn’t just “an exclusive event at the Honda Center,” but an “hour-long presentation about how you can spend your money at the parks.” Putting all that behind a paywall isn’t just dumb; it’s detrimental.

Disney has hidden many things behind paywalls and additional fees, such as the once-great FastPass+ and other park freebies, but something like this needs to be made available for the adoring public. Moreover, Disney’s escalating prices are provoking backlash from customers, which is causing stock instability, which will eventually come to bite both investors and business big wigs in more than just the wallet.

Part of Disney’s massive appeal is the good standing it once had with its consumers. It’s gone from being a symbol of the magic of childhood to one of total corporate greed.

Do you think Disney will change before the big day, or have dollar signs blinded perspectives too much? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments down below!