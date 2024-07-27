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San Diego Comic-Con Guests Ordered To Evacuate Amid Concerning Emergency, Police and Fire Respond

in Entertainment, Marvel

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres
A large crowd of people walks through a busy urban street, with trees and tall buildings lining the sides. Smoke rises in the distance, partially obscuring some buildings. Various signs, including one about San Diego Comic-Con and arts, are visible along the street.

Credit: IMBd India

Guests from all over the country and world had to evacuate a location where hundreds of San Diego Comic-Con fans were gathered last night. A concerning emergency led to a complete evacuation as police and fire arrived. With Marvel Studios returning to Hall H and so much more, downtown San Diego has been in gridlock since the event started.

A large group of people dressed in various superhero and villain costumes from comic books, posing together outside the San Diego Comic-Con convention center. The costumes feature characters like Batman, Joker, and others, with vibrant colors and expressive poses, creating a lively scene.
Credit: San Diego ComiC-Con

San Diego Comic-Con Location Forced To Evacuate After Emergency Situation

Press and attendees at the Bloom Nightclub in San Diego, also known as HBO’s Penguin Lounge activation during Comic-Con week, were evacuated Friday night as firefighters battled a structure fire in a nearby building, according to Deadline.

Upon exiting the Gaslamp District venue around 7:30 p.m., attendees were greeted by multiple fire trucks and police on the scene. As smoke billowed into the evening sky, two ladders were extended to the top of a nearby three-story building.

Update: City of San Diego media relations says that it a steakhouse kitchen vent that caught fire – the fire is out – now they’re just verifying it didn’t spread and no residual flames

@DEADLINE on X

San Diego Police Captain Adam Sharki stated that the fire started at a 900 block of Fourth Avenue building near Broadway. The City of San Diego reported that the fire began at the Rei Do Gado Brazilian Steakhouse, located at 939 Fourth Avenue. Officials were working to ensure the fire did not spread before allowing patrons back into the surrounding venues.

Latest update: No damage inside The Bloom Nightclub – trying to reopen The Penguin Lounge when they get the okay from The Fire Department

@DEADLINE on X

The HBO activation, designed to promote the upcoming Batman series The Penguin (2024) starring Colin Farrell, is located at 919 Fourth Avenue near E Street. According to police on the scene, the entire block was cordoned off. Sharki mentioned that no further evacuations were planned but warned that Fourth and Broadway was gridlocked with traffic on a busy Comic-Con weekend as firefighters worked the scene.

A police car leaving the scene

@DEADLINE on X

A large group of people dressed in various colorful superhero and pop culture costumes gather for a group photo outside on a sunny day. They are standing on stairs leading to a modern building with a glass facade at San Diego Comic-Con. Some characters are identifiable from comics and movies.
Credit: San Diego Comic-Con

The HBO Penguin Lounge activation in San Diego’s Gaslamp District reopened to staff about 90 minutes after being evacuated due to the structure fire in the nearby building. Patrons were seen entering a side door on E Street around 8:55 p.m. at 919 Fourth Avenue, the nightclub hosting the activation during Comic-Con to promote The Penguin (2024).

San Diego Comic-Con is a renowned annual convention celebrating comic books, pop culture, and entertainment. Held every summer at the San Diego Convention Center, the event attracts fans, creators, and industry professionals worldwide. Founded in 1970 as the Golden State Comic Book Convention, it has grown into a multi-genre entertainment and comic convention, drawing more than 130,000 attendees annually.

The convention includes panel discussions, autograph sessions, workshops, and upcoming film and television show screenings. Major studios and publishers often use the event to make significant announcements and showcase exclusive content, making it a key event for fans of comics, movies, TV series, and video games. Cosplay is also a significant component, with many attendees dressing up as their favorite characters.

A crowded, bustling street in the historic heart of downtown San Diego, adorned with a large archway sign. People are walking, many in costumes, likely for San Diego Comic-Con. The street is lined with colorful buildings, trees, banners, and occasional police and fire officials ensuring safety.
Credit: San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con has become a major cultural event, influencing trends and serving as a barometer for the entertainment industry. It is organized by the non-profit San Diego Comic Convention, which also hosts the annual WonderCon in Anaheim, California. The convention’s impact on San Diego is significant, contributing millions of dollars to the local economy each year.

With the highly anticipated release of Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Marvel is set to make a strong presence at San Diego Comic-Con. From the costumes fans don to the panels that draw the most extended lines, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led feature is the year’s first and only Disney-backed Marvel movie. The panel promoting the film celebrated its release on Thursday, attracting thousands to the convention’s famed Hall H.

Marvel is also anticipated to announce news teasing their upcoming titles in their “Phase 5” cinematic universe plan and beyond. Marvel president Kevin Feige is the only confirmed speaker for the Saturday panel, but special guests will join him. These guests may include stars from upcoming Marvel titles such as Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Thunderbolts (2025), and The Fantastic Four (2025).

in Entertainment, Marvel

Tagged:DC Comics

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

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