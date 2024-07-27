San Diego Comic-Con Guests Ordered To Evacuate Amid Concerning Emergency, Police and Fire Respond

Guests from all over the country and world had to evacuate a location where hundreds of San Diego Comic-Con fans were gathered last night. A concerning emergency led to a complete evacuation as police and fire arrived. With Marvel Studios returning to Hall H and so much more, downtown San Diego has been in gridlock since the event started.

San Diego Comic-Con Location Forced To Evacuate After Emergency Situation

Press and attendees at the Bloom Nightclub in San Diego, also known as HBO’s Penguin Lounge activation during Comic-Con week, were evacuated Friday night as firefighters battled a structure fire in a nearby building, according to Deadline.

Upon exiting the Gaslamp District venue around 7:30 p.m., attendees were greeted by multiple fire trucks and police on the scene. As smoke billowed into the evening sky, two ladders were extended to the top of a nearby three-story building.

Update: City of San Diego media relations says that it a steakhouse kitchen vent that caught fire – the fire is out – now they’re just verifying it didn’t spread and no residual flames pic.twitter.com/ywQ1lgl95V — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 27, 2024

Update: City of San Diego media relations says that it a steakhouse kitchen vent that caught fire – the fire is out – now they’re just verifying it didn’t spread and no residual flames – @DEADLINE on X

San Diego Police Captain Adam Sharki stated that the fire started at a 900 block of Fourth Avenue building near Broadway. The City of San Diego reported that the fire began at the Rei Do Gado Brazilian Steakhouse, located at 939 Fourth Avenue. Officials were working to ensure the fire did not spread before allowing patrons back into the surrounding venues.

Latest update: No damage inside The Bloom Nightclub – trying to reopen The Penguin Lounge when they get the okay from The Fire Department pic.twitter.com/OyX2yeUzsZ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 27, 2024

Latest update: No damage inside The Bloom Nightclub – trying to reopen The Penguin Lounge when they get the okay from The Fire Department – @DEADLINE on X

The HBO activation, designed to promote the upcoming Batman series The Penguin (2024) starring Colin Farrell, is located at 919 Fourth Avenue near E Street. According to police on the scene, the entire block was cordoned off. Sharki mentioned that no further evacuations were planned but warned that Fourth and Broadway was gridlocked with traffic on a busy Comic-Con weekend as firefighters worked the scene.

A police car leaving the scene pic.twitter.com/In9JtiOi1J — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 27, 2024

A police car leaving the scene – @DEADLINE on X

The HBO Penguin Lounge activation in San Diego’s Gaslamp District reopened to staff about 90 minutes after being evacuated due to the structure fire in the nearby building. Patrons were seen entering a side door on E Street around 8:55 p.m. at 919 Fourth Avenue, the nightclub hosting the activation during Comic-Con to promote The Penguin (2024).

San Diego Comic-Con is a renowned annual convention celebrating comic books, pop culture, and entertainment. Held every summer at the San Diego Convention Center, the event attracts fans, creators, and industry professionals worldwide. Founded in 1970 as the Golden State Comic Book Convention, it has grown into a multi-genre entertainment and comic convention, drawing more than 130,000 attendees annually.

The convention includes panel discussions, autograph sessions, workshops, and upcoming film and television show screenings. Major studios and publishers often use the event to make significant announcements and showcase exclusive content, making it a key event for fans of comics, movies, TV series, and video games. Cosplay is also a significant component, with many attendees dressing up as their favorite characters.

San Diego Comic-Con has become a major cultural event, influencing trends and serving as a barometer for the entertainment industry. It is organized by the non-profit San Diego Comic Convention, which also hosts the annual WonderCon in Anaheim, California. The convention’s impact on San Diego is significant, contributing millions of dollars to the local economy each year.

With the highly anticipated release of Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Marvel is set to make a strong presence at San Diego Comic-Con. From the costumes fans don to the panels that draw the most extended lines, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led feature is the year’s first and only Disney-backed Marvel movie. The panel promoting the film celebrated its release on Thursday, attracting thousands to the convention’s famed Hall H.

Marvel is also anticipated to announce news teasing their upcoming titles in their “Phase 5” cinematic universe plan and beyond. Marvel president Kevin Feige is the only confirmed speaker for the Saturday panel, but special guests will join him. These guests may include stars from upcoming Marvel titles such as Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Thunderbolts (2025), and The Fantastic Four (2025).