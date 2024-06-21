Marvel Poised To Make Grand Return at SDCC 2024: Report

Marvel skipped the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) last year in 2023. Will they do so again in 2024?

The superhero genre and film industry have been greatly impacted by Disney’s acquisition of Marvel Studios, led by Kevin Feige. This resulted in the creation of the massive Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which has expanded significantly. Phase Three, culminating with the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), dramatically concluded the popular Infinity Saga.

With the departure of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the franchise has entered a new phase sans-Avengers known as the Multiverse Saga.

Marvel Studios is known for saving its biggest announcements for events like San Diego Comic-Con. The biggest Marvel announcement in 2022 was the reveal of a more fleshed-out Multiverse Saga, including moving Phase Four projects into Phase Five and even Phase Six. This brought audiences closer to the fifth and sixth Avengers installments that will close off the current post-Endgame “trilogy” of Phases — but much has happened since then.

Will Marvel Studios Be at San Diego Comic-Con 2024?

2024 for Marvel Studios is a deliberately slim year in terms of film and Marvel television offerings.

The controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors’ (Kang the Conqueror) exit from the MCU, amidst concerns about “superhero fatigue,” has put Marvel President Kevin Feige and parent company The Walt Disney Company on a path of reassessment and restructuring.

The MCU as-is has seen a decline in public interest over the years since Endgame‘s Infinity Saga finale in 2019, and despite brief hits like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) with Sony Pictures, MCU projects have received middling reception as a whole, with a few blips of brightness on the Marvel TV radar.

Now, Marvel is planning their grand comeback to the world theatrical stage with Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) set to debut in summer this year as their only major movie release, with merely a couple of new Disney+ (Disney Plus) offerings set for the Halloween-adjacent season — Agatha All Along (formerly Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries), and Daredevil: Born Again.

There has been much speculation about whether Marvel will choose to skip SDCC again this year (R.I.P. 2023 SDCC Marvel predictions), seeing as their slate has remained fairly empty compared to the years immediately after Endgame.

According to Scarlet Witch Updates, an insider source reporting on Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff character and adjacent franchises and spinoffs like 2021’s Disney+ WandaVision starring Olsen and Paul Bettany’s Vision trying to raise a (spoilers: magic, imaginary) family together.

The spinoff or “sequel” to that show, Agatha All Along, starring Agatha Harkness, AKA nosy neighbor “Agnes” (Kathryn Hahn) from WandaVision, is allegedly going to “[get] news before August”, before Disney’s D23 Expo:

Hearing we are getting ‘AGATHA ALL ALONG’ news before August, we won’t have to wait until D23. 👀🔮

Seeing as this lines up surprisingly well with SDCC only about a month away, this Agatha “news” is actually a key move for Marvel, and likely marks a turning point for the MCU.

Deadpool & Wolverine will aid in grandfathering the 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) X-Men franchise into the current Marvel universe, and likely bring about the end of the Multiverse Saga to begin a new “Mutant Saga”.

Before that, however, Marvel still has Avengers 5 (previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers 6/Avengers: Secret Wars to finish — and that means existing character plotlines to resolve.

Secret Wars, just like the storyline in Marvel Comics, will more than likely give Marvel the chance to nuke — sorry, “pick and choose”, who gets rewritten into the new canon of the Marvel world once the Multiverse Saga ends.

With Agatha introducing a ton of new (and young) characters into the mix, as well as establishing the “magic” and “supernatural-level” side of the MCU, Marvel is likely keen to quickly bring this new plan to fruition — starting with SDCC, just as Deadpool & Wolverine takes the world by storm.

Are you excited for Marvel Studios to make new announcements at SDCC? Or do you think they will skip the event? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Marvel has new projects lined up following Secret Invasion (2023) and The Marvels (2023), including more than just The Fantastic Four.

The upcoming WandaVision spinoff, Agatha All Along (formerly known as Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Agatha: House of Harkness), will feature Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as Agatha Harkness.

The series is headed by writer Jac Schaeffer, with Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg directing, and Kevin Feige as executive producer. It follows Agatha as she leads a witches’ coven, seeking redemption for her past misdeeds and promising to shake up the traditional Marvel Cinematic Universe style.

Confirmed cast members include Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia in undisclosed roles. Joe Locke is likely cast as Billy Maximoff/Billy Kaplan, Wanda Maximoff’s son and the superhero Wiccan, although he is officially listed as “Teen.” Sasheer Zamata will play Sorceress Jennifer Kale.

Returning from WandaVision, Debra Jo Rupp will reprise her role as Mrs. Hart, and Fred Melamed will return as Arthur Hart. Broadway legend Patti LuPone joins the cast as Lilia Calderu, an older witch central to the coven’s story.