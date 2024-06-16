What is Disney planning to do now?

After Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark’s heroic sacrifice and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers passing the Captain America mantle to Anthony Mackie’s Falcon/Sam Wilson, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), rooted in the Marvel comic book franchise, is gearing up to face even greater challenges.

The Avengers are nearly disbanded, and Earth’s remaining superheroes are on the verge of facing monumental challenges as the franchise delves into the Multiverse Saga, spanning Marvel Studios’ Phase Four, Phase Five, and Phase Six. This expansive narrative will culminate with the upcoming releases of Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers 6, Avengers: Secret Wars, in the MCU’s future.

As Marvel Studios navigates the future of its interconnected cinematic universe after the firing (and guilty verdict) of Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors, the Loki franchise is uniquely positioned to address the “Kang problem.”

Disney’s earlier plan to solve this, initially set to involve Sony Pictures which holds the film rights to Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, is now coming to fruition — albeit in a reportedly different way.

Disney Wants Oscar Isaac in Another Role

Oscar Isaac, currently known in the Marvel universe of films as the hero Moon Knight (simultaneously Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley), is now being eyed for another role within the MCU itself. Confused? Well, in a sense, he’s already been cast.

According to the anonymous Marvel and Hollywood insider, Cryptic HD Quality, Disney initially had plans for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) antagonist Miguel O’ Hara AKA Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), to join the MCU.

The move would allegedly have the character form an alliance with a variant of Kang the Conqueror, but that idea has been scrapped, as Sony “thought it was a huge ask”. Instead, Disney and Sony are thinking of bringing him into the live-action MCU in the “near future” with his own team — most likely the “Avengers 2099” from the Marvel Comics:

Miguel’s knowledge and experience with the multiverse (Spider-Verse) would’ve seen a Kang variant forming an alliance with him. Power for Kang, stability for Miguel. Some time back, I heard that Marvel wanted this alliance but Sony thought Miguel was a huge ask. (continued) Though this is most likely not happening again (you know why), I heard Miguel O’hara is still on the table and that there’s a great possibility he could make a live action debut in the near future with a new team 👁.

Though this is most likely not happening again (you know why), I heard Miguel O'hara is still on the table and that there's a great possibility he could make a live action debut in the near future with a new team 👁. pic.twitter.com/0i2vcCcydh — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) June 14, 2024

This means that Disney and Sony seem open to the idea of Oscar Isaac portraying two key figures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Moon Knight/Marc Spector and Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O’Hara. This would finally include Spider-Verse characters, already hinted at in Across the Spider-Verse, into the mainline MCU story and world.

The only other option would be to recast Oscar Isaac entirely and cast someone else to portray the hero in the live-action realm. However, that might create a bit of an odd discrepancy in portrayals, as Sony’s Spider-Verse franchise is still on the third act in the trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, scheduled to debut soon.

Who Are the “Avengers 2099”?

“Avengers 2099” is a futuristic version of the Avengers from the Marvel Comics universe, set in the year 2099. The team includes Roberta Mendez as Captain America, the immortal Hercules, Sonny Frisco as Iron Man, a new Black Widow named Tania, and a new Hawkeye named Max. The comic book storyline explores their adventures in a world dominated by advanced technology and megacorporations.

How are they tied to Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O’Hara? Well, the Avengers in this timeline were recreated by Alchemax CEO Tyler Stone — who, after becoming handicapped, passes both Alchemax and control of the Avengers to his son Miguel Stone, AKA Miguel O’Hara.

There’s definitely precedent for this in the Marvel Comics, but how Disney and Sony will begin to tie this together in a way that seems even remotely coherent to the general movie-going audience is a bit of a mystery.

What do you think about Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099, joining the live-action MCU? Share your thoughts with us in the comments down below!

After being bitten by a radioactive spider, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) gains Spider powers and becomes entangled in a conspiracy involving his uncle, Aaron Davis (Mahershala Ali), who is the villain Prowler. Morales teams up with Spider-People from different dimensions, including Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), to take down Kingpin.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse expands the story further with the introduction of the Spider Society, led by Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099. The film also features Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart Brown/Spider-Punk, Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn/the Spot, and Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Vélez as Jefferson Davis and Rio Morales, who portray Miles’ father and mother, respectively.