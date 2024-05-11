The story of Peter Parker, a native of Queens, and the timeless moral message of “with great power comes great responsibility” is widely acknowledged. Throughout various cinematic interpretations, numerous actors have assumed the iconic role of New York City’s cherished Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, drawing from the rich Marvel Comics tradition created by visionary superheroes Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Related: Disney To Give New ‘X-Men’ Reboot the ‘Black Panther’ Treatment: Report The Spider-Man film journey commenced with Tobey Maguire’s portrayal of Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy spanning from 2002 to 2007. Andrew Garfield then assumed the role of the web-slinging hero in The Amazing Spider-Man series, commencing in 2012 and followed by its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). Tom Holland has since taken on the latest iteration of Peter Parker, dealing with rebooted versions of well-known classic characters like Aunt May, romantic interest MJ, and (soon-to-be) Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. He made his debut in The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and subsequently headlined the solo venture Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

Another essential part of the new Spider-Man story? A live-action iteration of the Marvel Comics’ Ultimate Spider-Man, Miles Morales, whose story was recently explored in the Sony Spider-Verse franchise, which includes Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), and the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Bringing Miles Morales’ Spider-Man to Life

Related: Disney Wants Dwayne Johnson To Replace Ian McKellen as ‘X-Men’s Biggest Villain: Report

The live-action Miles Morales narrative in the MCU has already begun, unbeknownst to many. In the first Holland Spider-Man outing, Donald Glover (Atlanta, Community) played a man called Aaron Davis, who was saved by Spider-Man — and who wanted to get guns off the streets to protect his nephew, Miles Morales. This cameo appearance basically confirmed that Glover’s Aaron Davis was actually Morales’ Uncle Aaron, who would eventually become career criminal, the Prowler, an adversary of Spider-Man in both the Marvel Comics’ Ultimate universe and the animated Spider-Verse world.

Additionally, his appearance in Prowler’s getup during Sony’s Across the Spider-Verse further cemented Glover’s connection to the character, as well as teasing further appearances within the MCU, now that these worlds have been shown to have been linked via the Multiverse (and/or “Spider-Verse”).

Now, anonymous Hollywood and film industry insider My Time To Shine Hello reports that Glover might actually return to the Spider-Man film series.

With the pre-established connection Glover has to the Spider-Man universe, it’s more than likely that a new Spidey flick could be exactly what Marvel Studios wants to bring the multi-talented musician (as Childish Gambino) and comedian Glover on board — this time, as a writer, not just as an actor. My Time To Shine Hello shared the following to X/Twitter:

Donald Glover is also someone Marvel is interested in, as a writer!

Donald Glover is also someone Marvel is interested in, as a writer! — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 8, 2024

After the events of the MCU’s Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and the shifts triggered by Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) Multiverse-altering spell in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, and thus Spider-Man, has deliberately retreated from the public eye.

But what’s next on the Spidey docket after Holland’s hiatus? Everything is pointing towards a soft reboot of Peter Parker’s story in the upcoming Spider-Man 4. This new movie will likely depart from the familiar school-age Spider-Man tale depicted in the “Home” trilogy of MCU films.

In addition, rumors and reports from other Hollywood insiders have indicated interest from Disney and Sony (and Marvel President Kevin Feige and Sony’s Amy Pascal, respectively) in bringing Morales into the fray come Spider-Man 4.

With potential actors for Afro-Latino hero vying for the spot, and with the Sony Spider-Verse iteration of Morales becoming such a fan-favorite Marvel character, it’s perhaps only a matter of time before the general public is privy to something more concrete — especially as Spider-Man 4 filming is alleged to begin this September.

Are you excited to see Miles Morales’ story in live-action? How do you think Donald Glover could contribute to the MCU? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

More on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales, following his accidental spider bite (and acquisition of Spider powers) becomes involved in a conspiracy involving his Uncle Aaron Davis (Mahershala Ali), who turns out to be the villain Prowler. Morales teams up with Spider-People from different dimensions to take down Kingpin, including Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse expanded the tale further, with Spider Society leader Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart Brown/Hobie/Spider-Punk, Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn/the Spot, and Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis and Rio Morales, who portray Miles’ father and mother, respectively.