Looks like it’s time for Magneto 2.0.

With Robert Downey Jr. bidding farewell as Tony Stark/Iron Man, making a self-sacrifice to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin), and Chris Evans stepping down as Steve Rogers/Captain America, passing on the Cap mantle, there’s now a significant opportunity for superhero teams like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to step into prominent roles within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

As the Multiverse broadens the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) into uncharted territories, characters from alternate dimensions, such as those from the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) and the Fox X-Men Universe (formerly 20th Century Fox, now 20th Century Studios under The Walt Disney Company), are poised to join the narrative.

This includes X-Men franchise characters such as Deadpool/Wade Wilson (self-named “Marvel Jesus”), played by Ryan Reynolds, and Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett, famously portrayed by Hugh Jackman. Jackman’s eagerly awaited movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, also known as Deadpool 3, marks the only Marvel Studios theatrical release of 2024.

With rumors running rampant that The Walt Disney Company and Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios are looking to flesh out a “Mutant Saga” following the upcoming Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers 6, or Avengers: Secret Wars, which will seemingly wrap up the Phase Four, Phase Five, and Phase Six-spanning Multiverse Saga.

Naturally, that leaves room for a whole new crop of baddies on the block — and Disney favorite Dwayne Johnson might just be jumping ship from DC to Marvel for the chance.

Dwayne Johnson’s New Marvel Role?

According to anonymous Hollywood insider and Marvel scooper My Time To Shine Hello, the Moana (2016) and Jungle Cruise (2021) star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is headed to the Marvel big leagues.

Marvel Film News shared the following post on X/Twitter, which identifies the Marvel comic book icon Johnson would play, the X-Men franchise’s Apocalypse:

RUMOR Marvel wants Dwayne Johnson to play Apocalypse (Mytimetoshinehello)

A bit more unexpected, however, is the rather negative response from Marvel fans.

While some seem okay with this reported casting:

@chris_eternal_: Honestly, not bad.

A majority of fans appear less convinced, especially after Johnson’s alleged insistence over at Warner Bros. DC Studios that he would play Black Adam if he faced up against the Justice League and Superman/Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) instead of being Billy Batson/Shazam’s (Zachary Levi/Asher Angel) arch-foe, like in the DC comic books:

@DonutStalker93: I don’t know, he might start throwing his weight around behind the scenes and insist on Apocalypse fighting the Avengers instead of the X-Men like he did with Black Adam fighting Superman instead of Shazam 🙄

@SnitchdoradaAj: THE REAL TRUE IS THAT WE DON T WANT THIS MAN IN MARVEL 👎 NO

Who is Apocalypse?