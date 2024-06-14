Is this a whole new direction for the Marvel universe?

Following Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark’s selfless sacrifice and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers passing the Captain America mantle to Anthony Mackie’s Falcon/Sam Wilson, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) based on the Marvel comic book franchise, is now preparing to confront even greater challenges.

The Avengers are nearly disbanded, and the remaining superheroes of Earth are on the brink of facing monumental challenges as the franchise delves into the Multiverse Saga, encompassing Marvel Studios’ Phase Four, Phase Five, and Phase Six. This expansive narrative will culminate with the forthcoming releases of Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers 6, Avengers: Secret Wars in the MCU’s future.

Marvel President Kevin Feige aims to shift the MCU towards a more “grounded” and “street-level” approach following the dismissal of Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), who played Kang the Conqueror.

Central to this plan is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose upcoming Spider-Man 4 will follow the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil/Matt Murdock, who is expected to lead this street-level team.

On the other hand, the MCU’s “supernatural-level” team is rumored to introduce a United Kingdom (UK) based Avengers team, likely revolving around the supernatural-themed Midnight Sons team from Marvel Comics.

And with a whole new side of the Avengers on the horizon — what better way to redefine the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a whole new approach, utilizing the talents of one of Hollywood’s hottest horror genre directors?

Will Jordan Peele Join the MCU?

In a recent question-and-answer (Q&A) session with Marvel fans, Alex Perez (via Cosmic Circus), a well-known insider within the film and Marvel Studios sphere, shared an update on the upcoming Midnight Sons project at Marvel.

With the Blade movie recently losing its director Yann Demange (and frankly, entire premise) for the second time in a row, alongside other key creatives, a massive shadow of doubt has been cast over the upcoming superhero film starring Mahershala Ali as the titular Blade/Eric Brooks.

However, the Marvel machine continues to trudge forward. According to Perez, what would have been the follow-up to Blade, the Midnight Sons movie, is looking into bringing aboard a new creative voice in Get Out (2017), Us (2019), and NOPE (2022) director Jordan Peele.

Responding to fan Xekshek on who might direct the Midnight Sons movie, Perez shared that a director for the project would need to have an “understanding of both action and fear”, giving a few possible picks — and one allegedly already in talks with Disney and Marvel:

My picks would be Fede Álvarez, Dan Trachtenberg, James Wan and Sam Raimi. Also heard Jordan Peele was having conversations with Marvel Studios, which is interesting, so he might be a good pick.

Perez interestingly doesn’t specify that Peele is “in conversation” for Midnight Sons specifically — but it makes the most sense when looking at Marvel’s incoming slate of films.

A horror bent feels the most natural for a series likely to feature expected to introduce the MCU’s fantasy, magic, supernatural-themed superhero team from the Marvel comics, likely bringing on Kit Harington’s Black Knight/Dane Whitman, who wields the Ebony Blade (set-up in 2021’s Eternals), and likely Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight.

Other potential members of this team of supernatural heroes include Jennifer Kale, played by Sasheer Zamata, who debut in the WandaVision (2021) sequel Agatha All Along (2024) (formerly Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Agatha: House of Harkness, and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries), Ghost Rider (rumored to feature Nicolas Cage, the 2007 Ghost Rider‘s Johnny Blaze), and possibly (though unlikely) Morbius the Living Vampire (Jared Leto from the Sony Spider-Man Universe, or SSU).

Mia Goth has also reportedly been eyed to play Blade‘s baddie, Lilith.

In the Marvel Comics, Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange (portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch in the MCU), also joins the team later on.

Are you excited to see the Midnight Sons MCU movie? Is Jordan Peele a good choice to direct the new MCU team? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!