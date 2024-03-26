New Batman Project Will Be “Dark” and “Incredibly Violent”

Colin Farrell, star of the upcoming Batman spinoff The Penguin, has revealed new details about the series, promising something darker than we’ve ever seen before.

It’s genuinely difficult to think of a world without Batman. The most popular hero in DC Comics, the Caped Crusader has been iconically played by multiple actors, including Adam West, Michael Keaton, Kevin Conroy, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Will Arnett. And that’s not even naming all of them.

The newest person to don the cowl and cape is Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022). The film somehow got even darker and more realistic than Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, with excellent performances from Paul Dano (the Riddler), Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), and John Turturro (Carmine Falcone). Now, one of its most memorable performances will be coming to television screens around the world.

Colin Farrell Says New Batman Spinoff ‘Penguin’ is a “Really Twisted Eight Hours of Television”

During an interview with MovieZine for his new show Sugar, Colin Farrell opened up about the upcoming series The Penguin on MAX based on his character from The Batman, Oswald Cobblepot, AKA The Penguin. And it turns out that this may be the darkest Batman series anyone has ever seen.

“We stuck a fork in it two weeks ago. It was a long and really wonderful experience. And it’s dark. That’s all I can tell you about it. It’s really dark… and really heavy, I think. Certainly was doing it. Which is not to say I didn’t have fun, I had an amazing time. But it’s incredibly violent. It’s one man’s rise to what he’s always dreamed of inhabiting, which is a certain power or social status.”

He continued:

“The death of Carmine Falcone at the end of the film leaves this vaccuum in Gotham to be filled, and so there are various people who are grabbing for that power. This is Oswald’s journey trying to rise to the top through extraordinary obstacles. And it’s SUPER dark. Lauren LeFranc wrote a really twisted eight hours of television.”

While fans of DC Comics know this isn’t the first time the Dark Knight got violent and twisted, this will be a first for television. And it seems that audiences can’t wait.

