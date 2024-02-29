‘The Batman 2’ Star Gives Exciting Production Update

Fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter of Matt Reeves’ The Batman saga. According to one of the actors, audiences will get a deeper dive into one of its most popular characters.

With its emphasis on detective work and the darkest tone in a Batman film yet, The Batman (2022) has become one of the most popular movies in the Caped Crusader’s filmography. This was greatly aided by unreal performances by Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne), Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Paul Dano (The Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), and Colin Farrell (Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin).

Naturally, fans are chomping at the bit for more. While it looks like audiences will have to wait a bit longer for any real news, one actor has given a glimpse into an exciting journey for their character.

Jeffrey Wright Excited For ‘The Batman: Part II’

In an interview with Discussing Film, Academy Award nominee Jeffrey Wright once again gave an update on The Batman: Part II (2025), specifically what it will mean for his character, Commissioner Gordon.

“Well, it’s probably not a good idea to get too far ahead of Matt [Reeves]. One of the things that I’ve spoken about with him a little bit is, in playing the role, I wondered about his private life, and I wonder about people who have the level of responsibility that he has, having that public face of rectitude and goodness. I wonder what lies underneath Commissioner Gordon because the Batman wears his cowl but, in some ways, Gordon wears a mask too.”

The American Fiction (2023) actor continued:

“Gordon represents justice in a way through his type of righteousness, not sanctimony, and I wonder what might lie behind that mask with the sacrifices that he may have to consider because he gives so much to this public persona and his civic duty. What’s the bearing of all that on him, underneath his mask? Those are questions that might be interesting to pursue, but we’ll see.”

Already, many fans believe that the What If…? actor’s performance as the commissioner is one of the best of all time. Getting a closer glimpse at Gordon as a person would be fascinating, especially seeing the effect it could have on his family and loved ones.

