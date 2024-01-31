“I DESPISE This Guy,” Batman Fans Furious Over Influencer’s Kevin Conroy Diss

After an influencer and YouTuber made fun of Kevin Conroy’s final performance as Batman, fans of the late voice actor came to his defense, raining down insults on the content creator.

Batman is easily one of the most popular superheroes of all time. The Caped Crusader has dominated comics, television, and cinema with multiple iconic renditions of the character, including Adam West in the 60s, Michael Keaton in the Tim Burton films, Christian Bale in the Dark Knight Trilogy, Ben Affleck in the DCEU, and Robert Pattinson in The Batman (2022).

That being said, the most beloved actor to portray Bruce Wayne is probably Kevin Conroy, who voiced the actor for 40 years in projects like Batman: The Animated Series, Justice League, and the Batman Arkham series of video games.

Tragically, Conroy suddenly passed away in 2022. His final performance is in the game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. While the response to the game has been largely negative, one person’s criticism of Conroy specifically has caused Batman fans to rally against a popular YouTuber.

Batman Fans Turn on Influencer Who Disrespected Kevin Conroy

Asmongold, also known as ZackRawwr, is a YouTuber and influencer known for his video game content. Recently, he was streaming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Twitch when he reached a point in the game where Kevin Conroy says his iconic line, “I am vengeance. I am the night. I am Batman!” However, his response was less than positive.

“I don’t… that doesn’t sound like Batman to me. Yeah, like, I don’t see that. That sounds like Alfred, not Batman.”

Naturally, Batman fans around the world took the comment incredibly well. Just kidding! Batfans have been dragging his name ever since.

The video was first shared by The Arkham Knight on X (formerly Twitter), who proceeded to tear into the content creator.

“Ok, I f****** DESPISE this guy. Yeah, let the clown that knows literally NOTHING about Batman tell you what Batman is supposed to sound like.”

This sentiment was echoed by @bartonovopolis, who said, “Kevin Conroy is the definitive and quintessential Batman voice. Asmongold’s career is based on reacting to other people’s content and regurgitating opinions.”

TarZangief also leaped to the actor’s defense, saying:

“Im sorry but anyone who does NOT like Kevin Conroy’s Batman voice can kindly f*** off. He IS Batman, no one else even comes close to holding a candle.”

He would later further defend Conroy against other critics, saying, “I mean, the man was dying from cancer when he was recording that.”

As many people have learned from Star Wars and Harry Potter, you don’t insult beloved figures from a fandom that have passed away. No matter how unintentional it may be, it seems that Asmongold has done this. Hopefully, this will die down for him sooner rather than later.

Until then, go and enjoy as many Kevin Conroy performances as you can! The man is a legend for a reason.

What’s your favorite Kevin Conroy moment? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!