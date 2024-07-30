Disney Parks in Meltdown: Extreme Heat Crisis Knocks Theme Park Operations, Urgent Warning Issued

Operations are getting a major overhaul at one Disney resort today as extreme heat hits the parks.

There are currently six Disney resorts dotted around the globe, and while some experience more extreme weather than others (cough, cough, Disney World), all of them have been knocked by high temperatures in the past.

At Disney’s aforementioned theme park resort in Orlando, Florida, this summer has been a real doozy. Data from the Centers for Disease Control shows that Florida leads the nation in heat-related illnesses right now, surpassing desert states such as Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada.

Several “dangerous heat” warnings have been issued for the Orlando area in July and June, with some guests expressing concern for the cast members working in these temperatures, especially since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed heat protections for outdoor workers in the state (although, fortunately, OSHA is currently developing nationwide heat protection for workers, which should kick in next year).

Hot though it may be, few people visit Walt Disney World Resort between May and August and expect anything other than an alarming heat index. Those visiting parks not located in a humid subtropical climate may arrive expecting things to get warm, but as temperatures generally rise worldwide, some parks are experiencing much more intense heat than in previous years.

That’s certainly the case at Disneyland Paris, which currently sits smack bang in the middle of a heatwave. Paris, like most of France, is experiencing temperatures well into the 90s. As per Accuweather, Marne-la-Vallee – the town in which Disneyland Paris is located – hit a high of 36 degrees Celsius today (96.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

Meteo-France, the national weather service, has issued a yellow alert for Paris and much of central France, signaling a one- to two-day heatwave that could be hazardous for vulnerable individuals and those working outdoors or involved in physical activities. It’s warned those going outdoors to be mindful of the effects heat may have on their body.

With the Olympics currently ongoing in Paris, most headlines are occupied with the heat’s impact on sporting events. “The athletes who undertook heat adaptations will be well prepared, but it’s still a challenge. Also, it looks to be a bit humid, which is much more difficult to compete in,” said Geoff Burns, an exercise physiologist with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

He added: “Triathlon is one sport, especially the men’s on Tuesday, that might see some of the effects on the run leg. You might not see ice vests in the morning, but on outdoor athletes in the afternoon, I would definitely expect to see them, as well as ice on the neck and maybe head.”

However, Disneyland Paris is also dealing with the ramifications of the heat.

As per DLP Report, “some of the character and entertainment offerings are being adjusted today due to the high temperatures.”

🌡️ Some of the character and entertainment offerings are being adjusted today due to the high temperatures. pic.twitter.com/64HpyfrW8i — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 30, 2024

Something similar happened earlier this month when Disneyland Paris relocated its Disney Princesses meet and greet – featuring the likes of Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Snow White – from their usual spot in the Princess Pavilion to a shaded spot of Fantasyland.

📍 Due to a heatwave at the Resort, Disney Princesses are meeting outside this afternoon.

📍Due to a heatwave at the Resort, Disney Princesses are meeting outside this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/TmLqZGTug0 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 19, 2024

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there will be much of a reprieve from the heat in the coming days. However, the good news is that today will be the last day at which the temperature is in the 90s, which is a blessing for parkgoers. Disneyland Paris may boast its shady arcades on Main Street, U.S.A., but the park is otherwise considerably less covered (especially at Walt Disney Studios Park) than its American counterparts.

In the past, Disneyland Paris has been forced to close several attractions due to high temperatures. For example, in July 2022, the likes of Slinky Dog Zigzag Spin, RC Racer, Les Tapis Volants – Flying Carpets Over Agrabah, and Cars ROAD TRIP – most of which sit in direct sunlight – were all closed in the middle of an intense heatwave.

Are you visiting a Disney park this week?