U.S. Braces for Escalating Heat Crisis, Millions of Disney Guests Prepare To Alter Vacations

The National Weather Service has issued the temperature outlook through October. All signs point towards increased heat across the nation, which could prompt millions of Disney guests to rethink their vacations in 2024.

According to the National Weather Service, this might be the hottest summer on record in the entire country. Late summer heat may extend into early Fall across much of the United States, according to an outlook released Sunday by The Weather Company and Atmospheric G2.

Above-average temperatures are forecasted from the Great Basin and Southwest to the East Coast, with the Rockies, Plains, and Midwest expected to experience the most significant warmth.

The immediate West Coast, from Oregon to Southern California, may be an exception, with temperatures running slightly above or below average. The August outlook has been adjusted, with less heat anticipated in the East. The Rockies and Northern Plains are projected to be much hotter than average, even by August standards.

However, the Southwest, the Great Lakes, and much of the East should still see above-average temperatures. “Given persistence and long-term model solutions, we’ve moved the focus of the heat a bit farther west and south in August while reducing temperatures a bit in the rest of the eastern half of the U.S.,” wrote Todd Crawford, Vice President of Meteorology at Atmospheric G2 in the outlook.

Areas near the Gulf Coast, including Florida, may only be modestly warm due to an active Atlantic hurricane season, which typically peaks in August. Heat is expected to persist into September. Despite the fall equinox occurring in late September, temperatures are not likely to drop significantly.

The Midwest, central Plains, and Southwest will likely remain hotter than usual, with much of the nation from the East Coast to the Great Basin also trending warm. The Deep South, Gulf Coast, and Florida may experience slightly above-average temperatures, possibly due to increased rainfall during the peak hurricane season. In October, those hoping for cooler fall air may be disappointed.

The month will likely be warmer than usual from the Great Lakes and interior Northeast through the Midwest and Plains states. The Northwest, much of California’s coast, and the Florida Peninsula to the coastal Carolinas may remain slightly above average. According to NOAA, 1936 and 2021 are tied as the hottest summers in U.S. records dating back to 1895.

Summer 2022, 2012, and 2011 round out the top five. According to NOAA, June 2022 was the second hottest June on record in the Lower 48 states, behind only June 2021. July also began with a record-breaking heat wave in the West.

Despite the slightly scaled-back heat forecast for the East in August, the nation could still challenge its record for the hottest summer. According to Climate Central, summers have warmed since 1970 in 230 of 241 U.S. locations studied. They found that 58% of those locations now experience at least two more weeks of sweltering summer days compared to 1970.

With the heat remaining for the next three to four months, Disney guests heading to the parks either in California or Orlando must ensure they are prepared for the dangerous weather to impact their vacations. This applies to folks heading to the theme parks in the Fall. Disneyland Resort California and Walt Disney World Resort should prepare now, as the heat is here to stay.