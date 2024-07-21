Disney’s Drastic Crisis Measures Cut Off Princess Access for Thousands of Kids

Things have been heating up at the Disney Parks, and recent heat waves are altering operations entirely.

While guests flock to Disney parks to enjoy attractions, food, and, of course, to hug Mickey Mouse, one area where Disney excels beyond nearly any other theme park is its nighttime entertainment. Take Walt Disney World Resort, for example. At Magic Kingdom, you can experience “Happily Ever After,” a stunning fireworks show projected onto Cinderella Castle and all of Main Street, U.S.A.

EPCOT offers its own nighttime spectacle with Luminous, a new show at the World Showcase Fountain that guides guests through life’s triumphs and tribulations using Disney music. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, visitors can dive into Mickey’s dreams and nightmares with Fantasmic!.

Planning a Disney vacation is a significant endeavor, and hearing that a key attraction will be closed can be disappointing. While closures often mean upgrades are being made, fulfilling Walt’s vision that Disneyland (and all Disney parks) will never be complete and will continually evolve, it doesn’t change the fact that many guests’ dream vacations might be affected.

Walt Disney World features Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, all of which occasionally undergo closures. However, one Disney resort is preparing for a closure that will leave many guests upset.

Disneyland Paris, also known as EuroDisney, offers a plethora of attractions just a short Metro ride from the Eiffel Tower. Disneyland Paris features a variety of rides for different tastes and age groups. Hyper Space Mountain, a high-speed roller coaster through outer space, thrills many guests, especially those familiar with the Magic Kingdom or Disneyland Park versions.

Phantom Manor adds a spooky twist to the classic Haunted Mansion ride. Ratatouille: The Adventure in Walt Disney Studios Park provides a delightful 4D experience, shrinking guests to the size of a rat in Gusteau’s restaurant.

Big Thunder Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean are iconic classics, delivering exciting adventures for all. Families with young children will appreciate “it’s a small world” and Dumbo the Flying Elephant for their whimsical charm.

Dining at Disneyland Paris is a delightful experience with a variety of culinary options. Auberge de Cendrillon offers a fairytale setting for character dining with princesses. Ratatouille-themed Bistrot Chez Rémy provides a charming taste of French cuisine.

While Disneyland Paris is constantly expanding, significant changes are being made to Walt Disney Studios Park. Similar to Disney California Adventure or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this park centers on movies, providing an immersive Hollywood experience.

The park is expanding with a new Frozen land called World of Arendelle, complementing existing Pixar-themed areas dedicated to Cars, Toy Story, Ratatouille, and Finding Nemo. Additionally, a Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set to join the park, building on previous renovations that introduced Avengers Campus.

Soon, Walt Disney Studios Park will be renamed Disney Adventure World, reflecting its new theme.

One of the top things that many guests enjoy doing, however, is meeting their favorite characters from their beloved films.

The Disney princesses are a cherished and diverse lineup of iconic female characters from Disney animated films. For many, they are the most anticipated characters to meet in the parks, aside from Mickey Mouse. This enchanting roster includes classics like Snow White, Cinderella, and Aurora, known for their grace, kindness, and optimism. These early princesses, from classic Disney fairy tales, set the stage for beloved archetypes marked by strong connections with animals and themes of love overcoming adversity.

In later years, Disney introduced more contemporary and empowered princesses. Ariel, the adventurous mermaid from The Little Mermaid, and Belle, the bookish beauty from Beauty and the Beast, brought new dimensions to the princess persona. Ariel pursued her dreams beyond her underwater kingdom, while Belle valued intelligence and independence.

The inclusion of Mulan and Pocahontas further diversified the lineup, featuring heroines who defied expectations and embarked on daring journeys. Mulan disguised herself as a man to save her father, symbolizing courage, while Pocahontas connected with nature and advocated for cultural harmony.

Recent additions like Tiana, Rapunzel, Anna, and Elsa continue to break stereotypes. Tiana, from The Princess and the Frog, is a hardworking aspiring chef. Rapunzel, from Tangled, is a spirited adventurer with magical hair. Elsa, from Frozen, challenges the notion of true love’s kiss, emphasizing sisterly love.

These Disney princesses embody a range of personalities, backgrounds, and aspirations, resonating with audiences young and old. Their stories deliver timeless messages of courage, love, and the pursuit of dreams, solidifying their place in the hearts of Disney fans worldwide.

Recently, the Princess Pavilion had to close due to a heatwave.

It is unclear why the Princess Pavilion overheated, but it appears that the air conditioning was not functioning properly, making it too hot in the building to meet with guests.

DLP Report shared, “Due to a heatwave at the Resort, Disney Princesses are meeting outside this afternoon”.

📍Due to a heatwave at the Resort, Disney Princesses are meeting outside this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/TmLqZGTug0 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 19, 2024

Many were confused as to why the princesses were meeting outside if there was a heat wave, as it would be hotter outside, but it appears that without the air conditioning, the inside of the building was less tolerable.

The following day, DLP Report shared that the princesses are still meeting outside, removing the Princess Pavilion entirely.

“📍Snow White, in Plaza Gardens today. Disney Princesses are meeting outside due to the heatwave.”

📍Snow White, in Plaza Gardens today. Disney Princesses are meeting outside due to the heatwave. pic.twitter.com/iscR7MWGNL — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 20, 2024

Thankfully, the reason why the Princess Pavilion remains closed is that there is still a chance that some of the princesses will be outside. However, the queue has been disbanded, making the once attraction-style line and organization that came with it gone entirely.

With the Olympics beginning in Paris in just a few days, the ongoing issues at Disneyland Paris Resort will likely need to be resolved as quickly as possible. While the Olympics will not be taking place in the theme parks, there will certainly be an influx of guests visiting the theme parks as they are just a short RER ride away.

What do you think about Disney moving the princesses outside due to a heatwave?