Disney Resort Encourages Guests Not To Visit Park as Shutdowns and Delays Overwhelm

A Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, encourages guests not to visit one of its theme parks as shutdowns and delays overwhelm the Resort, leading to a warning blasting out to all guests. Here’s what you need to know.

Disneyland Paris is a prominent theme park and entertainment resort nestled in Chessy, France, approximately 40 minutes from the heart of Paris. Since its grand opening on April 12, 1992, it has claimed the title of Europe’s most frequented theme park, captivating visitors with its magical offerings. The resort boasts two distinct theme parks: Disneyland Park, a homage to the original Disneyland in California, and Walt Disney Studios Park, an ode to the enchanting world of films, show business, and behind-the-scenes magic.

Visitors within Disneyland Park journey through five captivating lands, including Discoveryland, Fantasyland, and other immersive realms that bring beloved Disney tales and Star Wars legends to vibrant life. Guests are treated to an array of exhilarating attractions, ranging from the timeless charm of “it’s a small world” to the pulse-pounding thrills of Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain.

What guests are not treated to daily is a warning being sent out through the loudspeakers, encouraging guests not to visit Walt Disney Studios Park until after 3 p.m. That’s what happened this morning as the popular social media account, the DLPReport, recorded the following video message being broadcast to all Disneyland Paris guests:

🔈 An audio spiel has been added at Guest Parking to suggest Guests visit Walt Disney Studios Park after 3pm: pic.twitter.com/YYqF34Bvyw — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 9, 2024

The audio blast broadcast throughout the Resort is led by a series of closures and delays throughout the park, leading to guests responding harshly to this news. But believe it or not, this is not the first time this has happened. Events and situations have put this Disney Resort in the hot seat amongst its guests.

Disneyland Paris has encountered a series of capacity constraints, resulting in guests being stranded at the entrances of Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be Disney Adventure Park). Last summer, a particularly challenging situation at the resort prompted management to restrict guest access from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Signage urged visitors to depart if they preferred to avoid the dense crowds.