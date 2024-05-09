Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Paris

Disney Resort Encourages Guests Not To Visit Park as Shutdowns and Delays Overwhelm

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres
Graphic divided in half; on the left, a bold yellow section with text "a warning" in black, and on the right, an image of a picturesque castle at Disneyland Paris with a clear blue sky.

Credit: Inside The Magic

A Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, encourages guests not to visit one of its theme parks as shutdowns and delays overwhelm the Resort, leading to a warning blasting out to all guests. Here’s what you need to know.

A vibrant parade at disneyland featuring numerous disney characters in colorful costumes, with a large, picturesque castle in the background and a crowd of attendees under a bright sky.
Credit: Disneyland Paris

Disney Resort Mayhem: Disneyland Paris Asks Guests Not To Visit Park Until a Certain Time

Disneyland Paris is a prominent theme park and entertainment resort nestled in Chessy, France, approximately 40 minutes from the heart of Paris. Since its grand opening on April 12, 1992, it has claimed the title of Europe’s most frequented theme park, captivating visitors with its magical offerings. The resort boasts two distinct theme parks: Disneyland Park, a homage to the original Disneyland in California, and Walt Disney Studios Park, an ode to the enchanting world of films, show business, and behind-the-scenes magic.

Visitors within Disneyland Park journey through five captivating lands, including Discoveryland, Fantasyland, and other immersive realms that bring beloved Disney tales and Star Wars legends to vibrant life. Guests are treated to an array of exhilarating attractions, ranging from the timeless charm of “it’s a small world” to the pulse-pounding thrills of Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain.

What guests are not treated to daily is a warning being sent out through the loudspeakers, encouraging guests not to visit Walt Disney Studios Park until after 3 p.m. That’s what happened this morning as the popular social media account, the DLPReport, recorded the following video message being broadcast to all Disneyland Paris guests:

An audio spiel has been added at Guest Parking to suggest Guests visit Walt Disney Studios Park after 3pm:

@DLPReport on X

A bustling day at disneyland with visitors enjoying the view of the iconic fairy tale castle.
Credit: Leo Rod, Flickr

The audio blast broadcast throughout the Resort is led by a series of closures and delays throughout the park, leading to guests responding harshly to this news. But believe it or not, this is not the first time this has happened. Events and situations have put this Disney Resort in the hot seat amongst its guests.

Disneyland Paris has encountered a series of capacity constraints, resulting in guests being stranded at the entrances of Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be Disney Adventure Park). Last summer, a particularly challenging situation at the resort prompted management to restrict guest access from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Signage urged visitors to depart if they preferred to avoid the dense crowds.

Upon the reopening of the Disneyland Hotel following its extensive multi-year refurbishment, capacity challenges ensued, extending to this iconic accommodation as well. An overwhelming influx of visitors eager to explore the revamped hotel, even those not booked for overnight stays, posed a significant logistical hurdle for Disney. The surge in demand led to complications as paid guests encountered difficulties gaining entry.

A bustling scene of visitors at Disneyland Paris in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle, with its pink and blue spires under a cloudy sky.
Credit: Dave Brett. Flickr

In response to the escalating situation, the hotel implemented a virtual queue system to effectively manage the influx of visitors. Furthermore, recently, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has disclosed that 326,000 tickets are slated for availability for the opening ceremony of the Paris Summer Olympic Games, scheduled for July 26, 2024. However, mounting security apprehensions surrounding the event suggest that tourists may be unable to witness the ceremony along the picturesque backdrop of the river Seine.

In the coming weeks, Disneyland Paris may face ongoing challenges related to capacity limitations, especially considering recent instances of guests being stuck at park entrances due to overcrowding. The situation could worsen with the anticipated reopening of the Disneyland Hotel after a lengthy refurbishment, leading to further strains on visitor access and accommodation availability. To address these issues, Disneyland Paris may need to implement robust crowd management strategies, such as virtual queue systems and timed entry slots, to regulate guest flow effectively.

Additionally, the resort may need to enhance communication with visitors, providing clear guidance on park capacity status and alternative attractions or activities during peak periods. In response, Disneyland Paris may need to adapt its marketing strategies to target local and regional visitors while maintaining stringent safety measures to reassure guests and mitigate potential disruptions. By prioritizing guest experience, safety, and effective crowd management, Disneyland Paris can navigate these challenges and continue to provide memorable experiences for visitors in the weeks ahead.

