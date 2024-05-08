Disney Liquidates Controversial Pirates of the Caribbean Outfit, Johnny Depp Officially for Sale

Is Disneyland Paris looking to change Pirates of the Caribbean? Some hints point to yes.

Like every other Disney resort, Disneyland Paris is home to a version of a Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, which allows guests to hoist their sails on the seven seas while searching for loot with Captain Jack Sparrow. The Disneyland Paris version of the ride is most similar to the Disneyland Park attraction in California; however, instead of a bayou theme at the beginning, it is all Caribbean themed, and Captain Jack’s – Restaurant des Pirates overlooks the attraction instead of Blue Bayou.

The attraction is located in Adventureland in the European park and is also surrounded by Adventure Isle and Skull Rock, making it one of the most immersive Pirates of the Caribbean sections in any Disney park, and its popularity is certainly visible. Disneyland Paris has recently even had to add the attraction to Disney Premier Access to allow guests the option to pay to ride and skip the regular line.

Now, guests visiting the theme park should be made aware of a recent closure within the attraction.

Disneyland reporter DLP Report shared that the Attraction Photopass section of the ride is currently closed. This means that if you want to see the photo that was taken of you while you were at the attraction, you must go to the register at the gift shop.

“🔧 At Pirates of the Caribbean, the Attraction Photopass area is closed. In the meantime, Guests can see their photo at the shop’s registers”

Disneyland Paris has not indicated when this offering will return to the attraction at this time.

Lately, we have also seen the ride attempt to throw attention off of Jack Sparrow, the main character of the attraction.

After Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl blew audiences away in 2003, Disney began adding animatronics of Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow into the ride. While promoting the change, Disney even brought Johnny Depp himself into the California-based attraction to pose as an animatronic, but then, surprise guests as the real Jack Sparrow.

The addition of Sparrow revitalized the attraction around the world, merging the film and Walt’s creation as one.

That being said, while it is clear that fans love the addition of Jack Sparrow into the attraction, as we can see from the film franchise’s $4.5 billion success, Disney has officially cut ties with Johnny following the Amber Heard drama, making his overwhelming presence in the attraction a little odd.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship began like a Hollywood fairy tale but descended into a very public and messy feud. Here’s a closer look at the timeline of their volatile relationship and the ongoing legal battles:

Their paths crossed in 2009, and a few years later, their on-screen chemistry in “The Rum Diary” sparked a real-life romance. By 2015, they were exchanging vows on Depp’s private island, seemingly solidifying their happily ever after.

However, the wedded bliss was short-lived. Just 15 months into their marriage, Heard filed for divorce in 2016. The rosy picture shattered with Heard’s bombshell allegations of domestic violence throughout their relationship. She obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, detailing instances of verbal and physical abuse. Depp vehemently denied the accusations, calling them “outrageous, false, and hurtful.”

The estranged couple settled their divorce in 2016 with a financial agreement, but the legal battles were far from over. In 2018, Heard penned an op-ed for The Washington Post describing herself as a domestic violence survivor. While Depp wasn’t named, the implication was clear. Depp, claiming the article tarnished his reputation and career, sued Heard for defamation in 2019. Heard countersued Depp for defamation, alleging he orchestrated a smear campaign to discredit her.

In a separate 2020 libel case in the UK, Depp sued a British tabloid that called him a “wife beater.” However, the judge ruled the label “substantially true” based on evidence presented in court. This decision dealt a significant blow to Depp’s public image.

The highly anticipated defamation trial in Virginia in 2022 became a media frenzy. Both Depp and Heard took the stand, offering graphic details and calling witnesses to support their narratives. The world watched as their private lives were laid bare in a public courtroom. Ultimately, the jury sided with Depp, finding Heard guilty of defamation on all three counts in his lawsuit. He was awarded $15 million in damages (later reduced to $10.35 million). Heard won one of her countersuit claims and received $2 million in damages.

The abuse allegations, though never resulting in criminal charges, significantly impacted Depp’s career. He was reportedly asked to leave the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise in 2018, shortly after Heard’s op-ed was published. While Disney hasn’t officially commented on the reason behind Depp’s departure, the timing suggests the allegations likely played a major role in the decision to recast Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp has vowed to never return to the series.

This complex situation involves accusations from both sides, and the legal battle isn’t over. Heard is currently appealing the Virginia verdict, adding another chapter to this already dramatic saga.

With Depp ousted from The Walt Disney Company, we have also seen his likeness disappear from the parks, as more generalized Pirates of the Caribbean clothes debuted with Mickey Mouse and the gang as Pirates instead of Sparrow.

At Disneyland Paris, we can see that the theme park is even trying to liquidate the Jack Sparrow merchandise.

Disneyland Paris reporters ED92 recently shared that there is a 50% off deal on the Jack Sparrow costume in the park.

🏴‍☠️ 50% off Jack Sparrow Costume 🏴‍☠️

🏴‍☠️ 50% off Jack Sparrow Costume 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/oiycwofZKm — ED92 (@ED92Magic) April 30, 2024

While this may be a temporary sale, 50% is quite high of a deal to witness in the Disney parks themselves, which shows that the theme park is incentivized to move them quickly.

At the moment, there’s a shroud of mystery surrounding Pirates of the Caribbean 6. While a sixth installment is in development, details are scarce and subject to change. Here’s what we know so far:

There’s conflicting information about whether Pirates of the Captain 6 will be a reboot or a continuation of the existing storyline. In 2017, director Joachim Rønning hinted at more adventures for Captain Jack Sparrow, suggesting the story wouldn’t necessarily end with Dead Men Tell No Tales. However, producer Jerry Bruckheimer later indicated a potential reboot might be easier to develop. This has led to speculation that the franchise might be getting a fresh start with a new cast.

Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp, has been the heart and soul of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. However, Depp’s highly publicized legal battle with Amber Heard cast a shadow over the project. There have been recent rumors of Depp returning in a limited capacity, possibly a cameo, but this is yet to be confirmed.

With the reboot rumors swirling, there’s a chance Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will feature a new cast. One rumor suggests a Haitian female protagonist, played by Ayo Edebiri, might take center stage. This would mark a significant shift for the franchise, which has traditionally been male-dominated. However, details about the new characters and plot are still under wraps.

As of May 2024, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn’t have a confirmed release date. The project seems to be in the early stages of development, with Craig Mazin still writing the script. Filming likely won’t begin until there’s more clarity on the cast, director, and overall direction of the movie.

So, while Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is a definite possibility, fans will have to wait for more official announcements to get a clearer picture of the plot, characters, and release date.

What do you think of Disney leaning away from Jack Sparrow now that they cut Depp out of the picture?