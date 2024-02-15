Disney’s Extensive Pirates of the Caribbean Change Officially Closes Attraction

Pirates of the Caribbean has played a large role in each of the Disney parks around the globe, and with one park’s attraction feature facing a major refurbishment, a closure is on the way, yet no one is talking about it.

One of the worst feelings that someone can get at a Disney park is to arrive head to your most anticipated attraction, only to find out it is being closed and heading in for a lengthy refurbishment. While this is something that can often be checked beforehand, many guests do not think to check the refurbishment schedule prior to heading on vacation.

When it comes to Pirates of the Caribbean, the ride has had a strong impact at Disney as the first rendition of the attraction was created with the help of Walt Disney himself in Disneyland. The ride set a precedent for Disney attractions to have extreme caution to detail, larger-than-life show-sets, and highly immersive qualities mixed with strong storytelling elements that can translate to all audiences around the globe. Now, every Disney location around the world holds a theme park with a version of the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, all incredible in their own right.

When guests ride Disneyland Paris‘ version of the ride, not only are they able to experience the attraction itself, which holds a strong resemblance to the Disneyland version with Captain Jack’s, a dining location, being located within the ride, while taking a slightly more Caribbean approach as opposed to the classic bayou feel that the original begins with, but the outside of the attraction is also full of other Pirates of the Caribbean inspired offerings and attractions.

The ride is located in Adventureland, which has a very strong pirate presence. Next to the ride, guests can hop aboard Pirate Galleon, which is described as the “famous Jolly Roger-flying galleon” from the Pirates of the Caribbean story.

In the Pirates of the Caribbean lore and specifically in connection with Jack Sparrow, the Jolly Roger is a significant symbol. The Jolly Roger is typically depicted as a black flag adorned with a white skull and crossbones, signifying piracy and danger on the high seas. It is often associated with Jack Sparrow and the various pirate crews featured in the franchise.

In the Disney movies, the Jolly Roger is indeed present and prominently featured. It serves as the flag flown atop the Black Pearl, the legendary pirate ship captained by Jack Sparrow (played in the film by Johnny Depp). The Jolly Roger symbolizes the Black Pearl’s fearsome reputation and its crew’s defiance of authority. Throughout the Pirates of the Caribbean films, the Jolly Roger flag is shown billowing in the wind as the Black Pearl sails across the Caribbean, adding to the mystique and allure of the pirate vessel.

So, guests can ride Pirates of the Caribbean, and then hop aboard what many consider to be Jack’s ship.

Disney photographer and reporter DLP Works (@DLPWorks) shared photos of the vessel, confirming its refurbishment that is currently taking place.

[News] 🚧Announced few months ago, a major restoration of Pirate Galleon is being prepared!

➡️A company has recently conducted a drone inspection, to map the entire ship, in preparation for the refurbishment.

➡️Works will span several months but will undoubtedly delight everyone!

Below are photos of the ship, which DLP Works indicates are a good example as to why a refurbishment is needed on the attraction.

[News] 🚧 Here are some recent photos showing the state of the ship, undoubtedly in need of extensive restoration. ➡️ Adventureland is our favorite spot at #Disneyland Paris, and we’re thrilled to see ambitious rehabilitation projects like this one ⛵️

In the below video from Disneyland Paris Careers on YouTube, we can see the team working on the rehab project for the ship.

Disney describes the walk-through attraction as, “A Swashbuckling Adventure for all: Gather ye little rapscallions, man the decks and commandeer the Disney Pirate Galleon. Young marauders can scarper from port to starboard and inspect the cannons. But they mustn’t let their guard slip for a second, as pesky pirates will have them walking the plank in no time at all!”

The website page notes, “As part of our continuing efforts to exceed the expectations of our Guests, this attraction is closed today.” There is not a reopening date listed at this time.

Just a few days ago, Premier Access One was added to the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland Paris, you can read more on the new cost associated with the ride here.

