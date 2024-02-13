Pirates of the Caribbean No Longer Entirely Free at Disney Parks

If you want to skip the line at Pirates of the Caribbean, you better be willing to give up a pretty penny and some of your treasure.

Ever since the Disney parks reopened from the pandemic, we have seen a lot of operation changes, including the parks taking advantage of guests who are willing to pay extra to ride an attraction without having to wait in too long of a line. At Walt Disney World and Disneyland, the introduction of Disney Genie+ happened, in which guests would pay extra in order to use the Lightning Lane of the attraction.

The prices for Disney Genie+ originally started at a flat rate of $15 per person in Walt Disney World, but as time has passed, we have seen that price fluctuate with the new date-based pricing protocol, totaling up to nearly $40 per person during the holidays. Disney Genie+ only estimates that guests will be able to ride 2-3 attractions using the system.

In Disneyland Paris, Premier Access is available to guests, but it is a little different than what you may be used to if you used Disney Genie+ State-side. Premier Access is also available for purchase on the Disneyland Paris app, but only certain attractions can be ridden, and guests must pay per person, per attraction.

Costs typically run around €5-7 per ride, but depending on the popularity of the attraction, things can certainly spike into the double digits (Crush’s Coaster, we are looking at you).

Originally, Pirates of the Caribbean did not make the list of attractions that were available for Premier Access, but over the past few months, we have been covering the construction of a new entrance to the attraction with a smaller hut structure. Now, that entrance is open and available for Premier Access in Disneyland Paris park.

Disneyland Paris reporter ED92 (@ED92Magic) has shared that Pirates of the Caribbean is now available for purchase.

Pirates of the Caribbean is now available at the single price of €5 for Disney Premier Access One, bringing to 17 the number of attractions benefiting from the system. The attraction is also included in Disney Premier Access Ultimate.

This is the second Pirates of the Caribbean attraction to join the “paid” offerings when it comes to skipping the line this year, as Disneyland park’s version, the original, now has a temporary Lightning Lane offering as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure remains under construction and Haunted Mansion is closed.

€5 is on the lower side when it comes to Premier Access One in Disneyland Paris, which just shows that the line for the attraction does not typically get too long. So, if you are looking to save some of your cheddar, and you don’t feel like passing it off to Captain Jack Sparrow, it might be a good idea to check the wait times for the ride before purchasing a Premier Access offering for it.

Disneyland Paris also has Disney Premier Access Ultimate, which allows guests to ride every attraction that is available with Premier Access One once, skipping the line entirely. Guests do not have to sign up for a time slot either, meaning that they can ride any available attraction whenever they want, both at Disneyland Paris park and Walt Disney Studios park. That being said, that offering costs around €90 to €190 per person, depending on the date.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Disneyland Paris Story

Disneyland Paris’ Pirates of the Caribbean attraction opened its doors to visitors on April 12, 1992, as part of the original Disneyland Paris park, known as Euro Disneyland at the time. The storyline of this iconic ride closely follows the themes of its predecessors, taking guests on a swashbuckling adventure through a Caribbean pirate-infested world.

Unique to the Disneyland Paris version are several scenes and elements that set it apart from other renditions of the ride. One distinctive feature is the inclusion of a large, multi-level show building, allowing for a more expansive and immersive experience. Additionally, the attraction features an extended queue area and a pre-show segment that introduces guests to the story and sets the stage for the adventure ahead.

Throughout the ride, guests encounter a variety of scenes depicting pirates engaging in pillaging, plundering, and other mischievous activities, all brought to life through intricate animatronics, special effects, and detailed set design. The attraction also boasts a memorable soundtrack with lyrics like “Yo Ho Yo Ho A Pirate’s Life for Me”, adding to the immersive atmosphere.

Would you pay to skip the line on Pirates of the Caribbean?