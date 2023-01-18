Multiple rides have shut down across the Disney Resort and will remain unavailable throughout the month.

As Disney Parks worldwide continue to work hard to provide the best and most magical experiences for all Guests, multiple attractions have temporarily closed their doors for scheduled refurbishments, becoming unavailable for the coming weeks.

Disneyland Paris recently updated its website, adding three rides joining the Resort’s list of “Closed Attractions;” Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque and Le Pays des Contes de Fées at Disneyland Park, and Cars ROAD TRIP at Walt Disney Studios Park. Per the official Disneyland Paris website, these attractions will remain unavailable through January 27, reopening their doors on January 28 if everything goes according to the Parisian Disney Park’s schedule.

These attractions join Pirate Galleon, Les Mystères du Nautilus, and “it’s a small world” — which is scheduled to return in spring with significant upgrades after an extended closure — on Disneyland Park’s list of unavailable attractions, while all other Disney rides remain operational at Walt Disney Studios Park.

While the iconic Disney rides Le Pays des Contes de Fées and Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque will be unavailable at Disneyland Paris through January 28, the Parisian Disney Park has many attractions for Guests to enjoy including a version of Big Thunder Mountain that puts those of Disneyland Resort and Disney World’s Magic Kingdom to shame, Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains, a fully functional Disneyland Railroad, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, Mad Hatter’s Teacups, Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, Phantom Manor — the chilling reimagining of the classic Haunted Mansion — and much more!

And over at Walt Disney Studios Park, Guests can meet their favorite heroes — and villains — from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they explore the new Avengers Campus, which is home to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force and Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure. In addition, Walt Disney Studios Park is home to Ratatouille: The Adventure, Cars Quatre Roues Rallye, Slinky Dog Zigzag Spin, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror — which will be the canvas of an all-new drone show inspired by the MCU — and Crush’s Coaster — one of the most popular attractions in all of Disneyland Paris.

Will these closures affect your visit to Disneyland Paris? Let us know in the comments below!