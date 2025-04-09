Disney’s First-Ever Post-Sequel Trilogy ‘Star Wars’ Movie Gets Casting Update

While Lucasfilm continues to chart new territory on Disney+, its theatrical future remains murky, with several projects in flux and only one movie officially on the calendar.

Jon Favreau is set to bring The Mandalorian and Grogu to theaters on May 22, 2026, marking the first live-action Star Wars film since 2019. The movie, a feature-length adventure starring the beloved duo, may replace the long-teased fourth season of The Mandalorian, though nothing has been confirmed. As is often the case with Lucasfilm, plans are in motion—but far from set in stone.

Another project gaining serious momentum is the Star Wars film in development from Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) director Shawn Levy. Speaking to IndieWire, Levy confirmed he’s actively working on the project with The Adam Project (2022) screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. “There’s a Star Wars movie that I’m developing,” Levy shared. “You never know what’s going to become undeniable and get made next.”

Though specifics remain tightly under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter offered a few tantalizing details. “It is, however, to be unconnected to the so-called Skywalker Saga, the stories centered on well-established and beloved characters Luke Skywalker and his father, Anakin,” the outlet wrote. “It is meant to be a stand-alone movie, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Lucasfilm had no comment on any impending deal or the project’s details.”

While the galaxy waits for new theatrical entries, Disney+ remains the home of Star Wars storytelling. Since The Mandalorian debuted in 2019, series like Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Acolyte, Andor, The Bad Batch, and Skeleton Crew have expanded the universe across different timelines and characters, with a particular focus on the New Republic era.

Currently, The Mandalorian and Grogu is the only officially dated film. A second film, initially slated for December 2026 and widely assumed to be Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey-centric installment, has been removed from the schedule and replaced by Ice Age 6 under 20th Century Studios.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to swirl around Levy’s project. According to industry scooper @MyTimeToShineH, the movie is “moving fast” and has already drawn A-list talent. That’s reportedly none other than Ryan Gosling. The Hollywood Reporter broke the story, writing: “Ryan Gosling is headed to the great galaxy far, far away. The three-time Oscar nominee is in negotiations to topline the Star Wars feature project that will be directed by Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy.”

Further adding fuel to the fire, Daniel Richtman reported (via Comic Book Movie) that “it may start shooting as early as this Fall in the UK.” The Hollywood Reporter corroborated this, stating: “If a deal makes, the project would continue to fly like the Millennium Falcon, becoming not only Levy’s next movie but also the next Star Wars movie to go into production, with cameras potentially rolling this fall.”

In her Deadline interview where she shut down reports of her impending exit from Lucasfilm, studio head Kathleen Kennedy spoke out about Levy’s movie and its relation to Favreau’s upcoming New Republic effort and the wider timeline.

“…Shawn’s is a standalone Star Wars story that’ll take place post-nine, maybe five or six years out. And Mandalorian really stands on its own because there, we’re dealing with a whole other era in the New Republic,” Kennedy explained. “We have other development going on in that space as well. So that’s the space that we’re pretty much focused on right at the moment because, obviously, with Mandalorian, we have a pretty good sense of where that’s going. And with this, it’s all pretty much new characters. We may bring some of the characters back from the sequel saga, but pretty much new characters.”

A new update has now been reported.

Following rumors that Jodie Comer may be starring in the Star Wars movie alongside an already rumored Ryan Gosling, entertainment scooper Daniel Richtman is claiming Civil War (2024) star Jesse Plemons “has the offer” to play the main villain in Levy’s movie (per Comic Book Movie)

Though Levy’s standalone seems to be on the fast track, it’s not the only theatrical title in Lucasfilm’s orbit. James Mangold has confirmed his upcoming “Dawn of the Jedi” movie will be set 25,000 years before the Skywalker Saga. Dave Filoni is also prepping a feature-length entry centered on the New Republic, widely believed to draw from the iconic “Heir to the Empire” storyline.

Simultaneously, another long-gestating project may be inching closer to reality. Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron—once shelved—is reportedly back in development. On the flip side, Taika Waititi’s mysterious Star Wars film appears to have been shelved, but Kathleen Kennedy claimed she is still waiting for his schedule to clear up.

At one time, there were rumors that Rey might feature in Levy’s movie, though Ryan Gosling’s involvement suggests a shift away from that direction. Back in late 2024, insiders claimed Daisy Ridley’s Rey was considered Lucasfilm’s most valuable big-screen asset following her final scene in Star Wars: Episode IX–The Rise of Skywalker (2019), where she adopted the Skywalker name.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey film still exists in some form, with rumors suggesting the movie will explore Rey’s founding a new Jedi Order. However, it has reportedly hit numerous roadblocks. At one point, Damon Lindelof was tapped to write a film set 60 years after The Rise of Skywalker, which would feature an older Rey—possibly played by Academy Award winner Helen Mirren.

Also in development is a potential new trilogy from Simon Kinberg, which some believe could become Episodes X through XII. If realized, that trilogy could supersede Obaid-Chinoy’s film in significance—yet another challenge for the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s installment.

With so many moving pieces and little in the way of concrete movement, the theatrical future of Star Wars feels like a puzzle still missing its corner pieces. But with The Mandalorian and Grogu locked in and Shawn Levy’s movie accelerating, Lucasfilm might finally be ready to take the leap back into hyperspace.

