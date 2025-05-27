‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4 Not Happening as ‘Star Wars’ Replaces Show: Report

The legacy of the first flagship Disney+ show, The Mandalorian, will seemingly change forever in 2026.

Mando and Grogu Leave Disney+ for the Big Screen

The Mandalorian Din Djarin and his ward Din Grogu are officially headed for the big screen. Slated for release on May 22, 2026, the film marks Star Wars’ return to theaters for the first time since 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX–The Rise of Skywalker, and it’s launching with two of the franchise’s most beloved characters front and center. But while anticipation for the Jon Favreau-directed project continues to build, questions about the future of The Mandalorian on Disney+ have only grown more complicated.

Lucasfilm’s initial announcement of The Mandalorian and Grogu back in January 2024 was a surprise pivot. Rather than one of the three theatrical titles teased by Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration in 2023, it was this Mando-Verse installment that jumped to the front of the line. The decision sparked a flurry of speculation about the fate of The Mandalorian Season 4 and the still-mysterious New Republic film from Dave Filoni.

Kennedy herself was quick to champion the creative leads behind the project, praising Favreau and Filoni’s ongoing work. “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,” she said, via StarWars.com.

The Mandalorian Season 4 in Turmoil?

Still, fan speculation intensified after a report from The Hollywood Reporter in October 2024 claimed the theatrical pivot would come at the expense of the show’s next season. “Instead of a fourth season, Disney decided to pivot The Mandalorian to launch its first Star Wars feature film since The Rise of Skywalker,” the outlet reported.

For longtime fans of the Disney+ series, it was a surprising turn. Season 3 had already faced challenges, narratively and behind the scenes. The departure of Gina Carano’s Cara Dune left a gap in the show’s ensemble. Meanwhile, much of the focus shifted toward Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze, which some felt diverted attention from the title character. Pedro Pascal’s reduced physical involvement, with Lateef Crowder and Brendan Wayne stepping in as Din Djarin’s on-set doubles, became a point of interest. And the inclusion of celebrity cameos like Lizzo and Jack Black sparked widespread debate within the fandom.

Despite those hurdles, hopes for a traditional Season 4 lingered—at least until The Hollywood Reporter’s scoop painted a different picture. But now, the outlook may not be quite as clear-cut.

“According to a report from The InSneider, The Mandalorian Season 4 may not be dead at Disney+,” wrote The Direct. “He noted that the follow-up remains ‘in development’ for streaming, but The Mandalorian and Grogu will ‘arrive first’ in theaters.”

However, after those Kathleen Kennedy retirement reports were seemingly debunked, these Mandalorian Season 4 reports may not be accurate after all. According to another insider, Daniel Richtman, The Mandalorian Season 4 is dead.

“There won’t be a Season 4 of The Mandalorian, but if the movie succeeds, a sequel will be made. However, if it flops, it will serve as the final chapter for Mando and could also put Filoni’s movie at risk,” Richtman posted on his Patreon, via The Direct.

There’s a good chance that The Mandalorian and Grogu won’t flop at the box office. The popularity of the Disney+ series, plus the continued rising star of its leading man, Pedro Pascal, will seemingly ensure its success in movie theaters. Not only that, but earlier reports claimed that the project was low-budget.

Still, production on The Mandalorian and Grogu has already wrapped, and the excitement from its creative team is evident. At the Skeleton Crew premiere, Dave Filoni shared his thoughts on Grogu’s growth—both as a character and as a technical achievement.

“It was great seeing Grogu. He’s become such a star, and it’s amazing how it’s evolved, what we can do now with the puppetry compared to Season 1,” Filoni said.

The Future of the Star Wars Franchise

The film’s announcement came less than a year after Kathleen Kennedy revealed plans for three upcoming Star Wars films, none of which currently have firm release dates. Meanwhile, a previously scheduled Star Wars movie expected for December 2026 was quietly removed from Disney’s calendar, further contributing to the ongoing sense of uncertainty.

That said, Lucasfilm isn’t focusing solely on The Mandalorian and Grogu. Filoni is also hard at work on Ahsoka Season 2, which was officially confirmed alongside the feature film. The follow-up to the Disney+ series will build on storylines from both Ahsoka and Star Wars Rebels, continuing the adventures of characters like Sabine Wren and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

“I’ve been writing it, and I’m still the single writer on it,” Filoni said, underscoring his close involvement with the next chapter of the story.

Elsewhere in the galaxy, Skeleton Crew—another Mando-Verse entry created by Jon Watts—is currently streaming, and Simon Kinberg is developing a separate Star Wars trilogy, further expanding the slate of upcoming content. Further ahead, Shawn Levy will make his Star Wars directing debut with Star Wars: Starfighter, coming in May 2027. The feature film, announced at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, will star Ryan Gosling in the leading role.

As The Mandalorian and Grogu heads toward its theatrical debut, it serves as a defining moment for Star Wars’ modern era. Whether or not a fourth season of the flagship series eventually lands on Disney+, the film will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of the characters who helped launch Star Wars’ streaming journey.

With multiple projects in development but few clear timelines, the future of the Mando-Verse remains a dynamic work in progress.

Current Star Wars Projects

On the big screen:

The Mandalorian and Grogu – May 22, 2026

Star Wars: Starfighter – May 2027

Untitled Dave Filoni Project – TBD

Untitled Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy Project – TBD

Untitled James Mangold Project – TBD

Untitled Simon Kinberg Trilogy – TBD

Potential Rian Johnson Trilogy – TBD

Potential Taika Waititi Project – TBD

On Disney+:

Ahsoka Season 2

The Mandalorian‘s Story So Far

The Mandalorian is a live-action Star Wars series created by Jon Favreau that debuted on Disney+ on November 12, 2019. Set five years after Star Wars: Episode VI–Return of the Jedi (1983), the show follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a lone bounty hunter in the galaxy’s lawless outer rim. His life changes when he rescues Grogu—a mysterious, Force-sensitive child from Yoda’s species—igniting a deep bond that drives the show’s emotional core.

Blending Western and samurai influences with Star Wars mythology, the series explores Din’s transformation from mercenary to protector. Alongside him are characters like Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), a Mandalorian leader; Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), a ruthless Imperial officer; and Cara Dune (Gina Carano), a former Rebel turned mercenary.

Season 1 introduced the central duo and established the post-Empire galaxy. Season 2 expanded the universe with appearances by Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and Luke Skywalker, culminating in Grogu leaving for Jedi training. Season 3 focused on Mandalorian culture and the effort to reclaim Mandalore, though it received mixed feedback due to a more fragmented story and reduced focus on Din Djarin.

The series has been a critical and commercial hit, revitalizing Star Wars and pioneering new technology like StageCraft, a virtual production system that changed how the show’s environments were filmed. It also launched a broader Disney+ shared universe, including The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew.

While the status of Season 4 remains uncertain, the story will continue on the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu, a feature film directed by Favreau and set for release on May 22, 2026. The movie will serve as the next chapter for Din and Grogu while further developing the New Republic-era timeline across the franchise.

