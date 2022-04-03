Surprising ‘Mandalorian’ Fan-Favorite Is Returning For Season 3

It takes a lot of talent to bring The Mandalorian to life. From the creative minds of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni behind the scenes to leading man Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin) and the rest of the cast onscreen, there’s nothing effortless about the most recent phenomenon in the Star Wars universe.

Recently, production reportedly wrapped on Season 3 of the popular Disney+ Original show, and fans can’t wait to learn more about the plot of the upcoming season.

Now, Misty Rosas — the actress who provided the physical portrayals of Nick Nolte’s Kuill and fan-favorite Frog Lady — has confirmed her return for Season 3. In a since-deleted Instagram photo [below], Rosas shared a plane selfie in which she wore a “The Mandalorian Season 3″ shirt and face mask.

Since Rosas has portrayed two different characters in The Mandalorian saga so far, fans can’t know who she will be playing when Season 3 airs. However, Star Wars fans are undoubtedly hoping for the return of Frog Lady, who was a surprising hit during her prior appearances.

Frog Lady, voiced by Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), first appeared in “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger” and then had a much larger role in “Chapter 10: The Passenger,” in which Grogu infamously ate the eggs she was taking to be fertilized by her husband.

True to form, Favreau and Filoni have been tight-lipped about Season 3, but groundwork was laid for the upcoming season in The Book of Boba Fett. Djarin made his reappearance in the Star Wars story in Bryce Dallas Howards “Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian.”

Then, Filoni’s episode, “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger”, saw the returns of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) returned to the Star Wars story, once again to guide a semi-wayward Djarin — convincing him that seeing Grogu would do more harm than good for the tiny foundling — and Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill), who officially interacted with his father’s Padawan, Tano, for the first time — Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”)

Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) also returned in Filoni’s installment, which had fans hailing him as a “literal Star Wars god.”

Furthermore, the season will undoubtedly follow the ongoing Darksaber storyline and feature several additional returning characters, including Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers).

The Mandalorian Season 3 is rumored to debut in December 2022, but Lucasfilm has not yet confirmed this.

Are you excited to see Frog Lady potentially return?