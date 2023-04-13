Universal Erases Remnants of 5-Year-Old Attraction

Following the permanent closure of a 5-year-old attraction, Universal is quickly erasing all remnants of the experience.

Anyone who’s ever visited Universal Studios, Disney, or any other theme park knows that there’s always something new coming to the Park. However, with new exciting additions come the closure of beloved and fan-favorite experiences. This has rung true for both Universal Studios in Orlando and Walt Disney World recently, with both competing theme park Resorts closing several fan-favorite attractions. The Universal Orlando Resort has changed the most in the last few months, with the entire area shutting down.

Recently, Universal also put a permanent official end to one of its nighttime shows.

Universal’s Cinematic Celebration took place on select nights at Universal Studios Orlando. The nighttime show allowed Guests to immerse themselves in epic movies like Jurassic World, Fast & Furious, and Despicable Me. This show had been a part of the Resort since 2018 until closing earlier this year.

Universal is quickly erasing all remnants of this experience, with the lagoon now being drained, as shown below:

The lagoon at Universal Studios Florida has been drained as work continues on the next nighttime show to make its way to the park. @UniversalORL

A new nighttime experience is on the way, but for now, we’re totally in the dark as to what will replace it. Universal is currently in the middle of expanding its footprint in Orlando, Florida, with Epic Universe set to open in 2025.

This massive new Park will add a third gate to the Universal Orlando Resort, with multiple franchises featured throughout the new addition. Guests can expect to find a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter as well as Orlando’s very own SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. We here at Inside the Magic are super excited to see Epic Universe finally open and can’t wait to experience it for ourselves in 2025.

