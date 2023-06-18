Man Arrested For Allegedly Bringing Loaded Firearm To Six Flags Great America

On June 17, 2023, a man was arrested at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, for bringing an illegal weapon into the Theme Park.

Six Flags Great America is considered a top Amusement Park in North America, with over a dozen roller coasters, including The Flash: Vertical Velocity, Batman: The Ride, Maxx Force, and Superman: Ultimate Flight.

However, feelings of danger are only meant to be felt on a ride or at Six Flags‘ seasonal Fright Fest event. Instead, Guests and employees were faced with a different potential threat when a man entered the Park with an illegal weapon this past Saturday.

Man Allegedly Hides Weapon In Diaper Bag at Six Flags Great America

On June 17, 2023, police arrested a man who entered Great America near Chicago with an illegally possessed firearm. The man has since been identified as Clishaun Long. According to Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Humke, he entered the Park by himself while pushing a stroller.

The Gurnee Police Department was notified after security saw the .40 caliber handgun when he put his diaper bag through the x-ray machine. The gun was loaded with a full magazine and had a bullet in the chamber. His social security card was in the bag as well.

According to court records, Long did not have a Firearm Owner License or a concealed carry license. On top of this, Long is on parole in Louisiana for a robbery conviction.

Clishaun Long is being charged by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office for possessing a firearm and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

