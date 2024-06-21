Guest Performs Unthinkable, Revolting Act on Magic Kingdom Attraction

Over a week after the video of a woman performing a “vile, disgusting” act on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train went viral, a report revealed that the behavior has become a trend among Magic Kingdom Park guests.

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is more than a decade old but remains one of the most popular attractions at Magic Kingdom Park. The New Fantasyland ride isn’t just the first Disney Park roller coaster to swing from side to side, but it also features one of the most interactive queues at Walt Disney World Resort.

As guests wait to ride Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, they can play with rocks, gemstones, and mining equipment. Touching or interacting with certain features triggers music, lights, water, or other special effects.

Last week, Inside the Magic shared this clip posted by X (formerly Twitter) user @GeoZaroff. In it, a woman used the “magic” water spouts in the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train queue to refill her water bottle:

Bruh what are we doing here???? pic.twitter.com/iYHMexIJeQ — Geo Zaroff (@GeoZaroff) June 10, 2024

Like most water in fountains and attractions throughout Walt Disney World Resort, guests shouldn’t drink from the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train spouts. To conserve resources and energy, the Central Florida Disney parks use recirculated water in places where guests won’t consume it.

Unfortunately, a recent report suggests that the woman’s actions have become a trend. Redditor u/PyroKnox visited Walt Disney World Resort and noticed multiple people drinking the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train water while waiting to board the roller coaster.

“I noticed several people drinking and refilling water bottles from the musical animal spigots in the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train line,” the Dinsey Park guest wrote. “I assumed that water is recirculated.”

Unsurprisingly, Disney Parks fans were revolted.

“People are gross!!” said u/Confident_Fill378.

“I wouldn’t drink it, purely for how many people touch the spouts,” u/IDriveAZamboni commented.

You don’t have to drink from a ride queue. There are water fountains and water bottle refill stations throughout the Disney parks. Any Quick Service dining location will cheerfully provide guests with free cups of ice water upon request–no Lightning Lane necessary.

What’s the strangest thing you’ve seen another guest do at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, or Disney Springs? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments,