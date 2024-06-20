Disney Cruise Guest Held Hostage Onboard by Cast Members

A Disney Cruise Line guest recently claimed that cast members held her hostage onboard, preventing her from embarking on a paid port excursion. One of the involved Disney Cruise ship employees shared their story on social media.

Disney Cruise Line operates five ships: Disney Wish, Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy, Disney Dream, and Disney Magic. Its next vessel, Disney Treasure, sets sail in December 2024. Two more, Disney Adventure and Disney Destiny, are scheduled to take maiden voyages in 2025 and 2026.

Mickey Mouse and his friends set sail worldwide, embarking from Auckland, New Zealand; Barcelona, Spain; Brisbane, Australia; Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; Copenhagen, Denmark; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Galveston, Texas; Honolulu, Hawai’i; Melbourne, Australia; New Orleans, Louisiana; New York City; Port Canaveral, Florida; San Diego, California; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Southampton, England; Sydney, Australia; and Vancouver, Canada. Disney Adventure will embark on new journeys from ports throughout Asia.

A Disney Cruise is unforgettable, whether you’re on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through Alaska or a relaxing visit to one of Disney’s private islands, Disney Castaway Cay or Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Unfortunately, one Disney Cruise Line guest claimed that cast members onboard made her vacation infamously memorable. However, the Disney cast members who were involved told a different story.

Former Walt Disney World Resort cast member Kelsey Conkling (@disneywithkels on TikTok) recently re-enacted an interaction a Disney Cruise Line employee shared with her. The guest was frustrated that the captain canceled a Grand Cayman port visit due to inclement weather in the area. She demanded to know how she could still go on her planned excursion and felt held hostage onboard.

“Because everyone has to stay on the ship, then all of the excursions are canceled, and you will be issued a full refund,” the Disney cast member reassured the guest.

“No, I don’t accept that,” the guest responded. “… That’s not going to work for me.”

In addition to a full refund, the Disney cast member offered the guest an onboard credit that she could use to purchase snacks or merchandise. The guest refused.

“I would like to go on the excursion I paid for,” she said.

“That’s the one thing I cannot do for you,” the Disney Cruise Line employee replied. “I can’t control the weather or how the sea behaves. So sorry.”

The exasperated guest walked away, yelling that she “thought this place was supposed to be about magic.”

“Guess she didn’t want those credits,” the cast member quipped.

While a canceled excursion can be frustrating, Disney Cruise Line cast members must make difficult calls to protect guest safety during harsh weather conditions. Visit Guest Services onboard with any questions about changes to your itinerary–but remember, they can’t control the ocean!

Has something gone wrong during your Disney Cruise Line vacation? Share your memories with Inside the Magic in the comments.