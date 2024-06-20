Home » Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Guest Held Hostage Onboard by Cast Members

Posted on by Jess Colopy 4 Comments
The Disney Wonder cruise ship as seen from the beach on Castaway Cay.

Credit: Jess Colopy, Inside the Magic

A Disney Cruise Line guest recently claimed that cast members held her hostage onboard, preventing her from embarking on a paid port excursion. One of the involved Disney Cruise ship employees shared their story on social media.

Disney Cruise Line operates five ships: Disney Wish, Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy, Disney Dream, and Disney Magic. Its next vessel, Disney Treasure, sets sail in December 2024. Two more, Disney Adventure and Disney Destiny, are scheduled to take maiden voyages in 2025 and 2026.

Disney Dream ship, adorned with elegant golden designs, sails on the open ocean under a clear sky, showcasing its vast scale and modern structure.
Credit: Disney

Mickey Mouse and his friends set sail worldwide, embarking from Auckland, New Zealand; Barcelona, Spain; Brisbane, Australia; Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; Copenhagen, Denmark; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Galveston, Texas; Honolulu, Hawai’i; Melbourne, Australia; New Orleans, Louisiana; New York City; Port Canaveral, Florida; San Diego, California; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Southampton, England; Sydney, Australia; and Vancouver, Canada. Disney Adventure will embark on new journeys from ports throughout Asia.

A Disney Cruise is unforgettable, whether you’re on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through Alaska or a relaxing visit to one of Disney’s private islands, Disney Castaway Cay or Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Family running on beach at Castaway Cay
Credit: Disney

Unfortunately, one Disney Cruise Line guest claimed that cast members onboard made her vacation infamously memorable. However, the Disney cast members who were involved told a different story.

Former Walt Disney World Resort cast member Kelsey Conkling (@disneywithkels on TikTok) recently re-enacted an interaction a Disney Cruise Line employee shared with her. The guest was frustrated that the captain canceled a Grand Cayman port visit due to inclement weather in the area. She demanded to know how she could still go on her planned excursion and felt held hostage onboard.

“Because everyone has to stay on the ship, then all of the excursions are canceled, and you will be issued a full refund,” the Disney cast member reassured the guest.

“No, I don’t accept that,” the guest responded. “… That’s not going to work for me.”

In addition to a full refund, the Disney cast member offered the guest an onboard credit that she could use to purchase snacks or merchandise. The guest refused.

A large cruise ship named "Disney Dream" is docked at a port during sunset. The sun is setting behind the ship, casting a warm glow on the water and sky. With Disney characters aboard, this once-in-a-lifetime experience showcases the Disney name and logo, with multiple decks visible.
Credit: Disney

“I would like to go on the excursion I paid for,” she said.

“That’s the one thing I cannot do for you,” the Disney Cruise Line employee replied. “I can’t control the weather or how the sea behaves. So sorry.”

The exasperated guest walked away, yelling that she “thought this place was supposed to be about magic.”

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, beloved Disney characters, are dressed as ship captains, with Mickey in a blue uniform and Minnie in red. They stand in front of a large structure featuring the Disney Cruise Line logo, smiling and holding hands, alongside a joyful child with disabilities.
Credit: Disney

“Guess she didn’t want those credits,” the cast member quipped.

While a canceled excursion can be frustrating, Disney Cruise Line cast members must make difficult calls to protect guest safety during harsh weather conditions. Visit Guest Services onboard with any questions about changes to your itinerary–but remember, they can’t control the ocean!

Has something gone wrong during your Disney Cruise Line vacation? Share your memories with Inside the Magic in the comments.

