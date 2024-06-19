Entry Denied: Disney Park Bans Annual Passholders for Complaining Too Much

Security reportedly banned multiple Magic Key Passholders at Disney California Adventure Park after they allegedly threw a tantrum over a ride breakdown. The guests reportedly harassed Disney cast members and demanded compensation because they were in line for a temporarily closed ride.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are known for best-in-industry customer service. Disney cast members go above and beyond to give guests the best experience possible and often compensate when something goes wrong. For example, Guest Services gave a family free Disney Park tickets after their daughter suffered an allergic reaction at Magic Kingdom Park.

Unfortunately, Disney’s impeccable customer service sometimes leads to a sense of entitlement among guests. After a TikTok trend encouraged intentionally dressing inappropriately to get a free souvenir, Disney cast members were forced to stop giving away complimentary shirts to guests who accidentally violated the Disney dress code.

This month, a group of Magic Key Passholders took their compensation demands too far. According to a report from Redditor u/freewarriorwoman, the guests were in line for Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! when the attraction broke down.

“[We] witnessed two Annual Passholders begrudgingly getting removed from the parks by like 4-5 Disney security officers,” the Disney guest recalled. “I don’t know all the details but they were in line with us for Monsters Inc and it shut down after we waited around 80-90 minutes.”

When it closed, the guests were minutes from boarding the Disney California Adventure Park ride. Disney cast members evacuated all guests from the line.

Sometimes, Disney cast members give free Lightning Lanes to guests in line for broken attractions–but it’s not guaranteed for standby riders. Those who used a Lightning Lane on a ride before it broke down are automatically granted a multi-use pass for numerous attractions throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

This time, Disney cast members didn’t offer compensation for guests in the queue. This reportedly infuriated the Magic Key Passholders.

“They were throwing a fit about not being comped for being kicked out of line [because] it broke down,” the witness wrote.

Even after security cast members arrived, the guests allegedly demanded special treatment because they spent money on Magic Keys:

“They were toting that title like a badge of honor like it should mean something to the security guards. I couldn’t help but laugh bc cast members really don’t care who you are or how much money you spend in the parks.”

It’s unclear how long the Magic Key holders were banned from Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, Disney California Adventure Park, and Disney Resort hotel property. Security cast members can prohibit guests from stepping into Disneyland Resort for anywhere from a day to a lifetime.

Have you witnessed a wild situation at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.