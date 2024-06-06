Disney World Allegedly Ignored Child’s Deadly Allergic Reaction, Mother Speaks Out

A woman went viral on social media this week after Walt Disney World Resort allegedly “almost killed” her daughter with food allergies.

The Walt Disney parks have long touted inclusive food allergy policies, offering a list of allergy-friendly restaurants on its website. For other special dietary requirements, guests can work with chefs throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, and Disney Resort hotels.

However, one Magic Kingdom Park guest recently claimed that Disney cast members reacted incorrectly when a cross-contaminated food triggered an anaphylactic reaction. She claimed she waited to speak publicly because she was concerned that The Walt Disney Company’s lawyers would contact her.

@raisinghumanx3 requested legal help on TikTok this week, alleging that Walt Disney World Resort didn’t take her daughter’s food allergies seriously. She deleted the video after an onslaught of backlash, but former Disney cast member @sthooch recorded it to share his thoughts on the incident:

“Disney almost killed my daughter,” the Disney Park guest began. “…The stress, anxiety, and trauma that [this] caused my family is severe… I’d love to spread awareness of how Disney would deal with this type of situation if it happens to anybody else again.”

According to the now-deleted video, the guest and her daughter ate churros at Magic Kingdom Park without issue. The next time they ordered, though, they alleged that cross-contamination made the churros unsafe for her daughter to eat.

“As soon as she took a bite, she knew,” the guest said. “She’s very aware. She’s very alert…She took a bite and was like, ‘This is not right.’”

The guest immediately alerted Disney cast members, who she claimed “didn’t do anything” to help. She alleged that they insisted they treat their daughter’s severe allergic reaction at the First Aid center or go to the emergency room.

“We wanted to give her immediate medical attention right there; they didn’t allow us to,” the guest continued. “They told us we had to take her to the emergency room because they didn’t want us to cause a scene…They didn’t give us a wheelchair. They didn’t help us carrying her. They just wanted her to walk her way there while she was dying.”

The family decided to go to the First Aid Center but misunderstood the Disney cast members and assumed it was a fully operational emergency room. They were disappointed that just one nurse staffed the in-theme-park office.

The nurse required the mother to sign paperwork before leaving but seemingly told her that the girl needed more medical attention than First Aid could provide. The guest interpreted that as the nurse kicking them out of the office.

“All she was focused on was for us to sign a document and get her out of there as soon as possible,” the guest alleged. “She pretty much told us we couldn’t be there. I was like, ‘No. You’re not going to remove me unless you remove me from here in a coffin. My daughter needs immediate medical attention, and we’re not going to put her in a car, on a ferry, on a tram.’”

The family administered the girl’s Epipen in the First Aid Center and waited there during the required observational period. The guest didn’t explain how they spent the rest of their day at the Disney parks.

After arriving home, the guest contacted Guest Services to ask for clarification on policies about allergies and anaphylactic reactions at Walt Disney World Resort. They offered her free theme park tickets as a way of apologizing for the negative experience. The guest argued that they tried “hiding” the incident.

“There’s absolutely no way in hell we’re going,” she said. “My daughter shakes at the thought of going to Disney again.”

Almost no one-sided with the mother, with Disney Parks fans and cast members alike arguing that employees did their best by offering a private place to administer the EpiPen or an ambulance ride to the emergency room.

@sthooch felt that the guest was intentionally leaving details out of her story.

“It is company policy that whenever someone is experiencing some type of medical event, no matter how small or how big, if they’re able to speak, that you always offer them First Aid a minimum of three times,” the former Disney cast member explained. “You have to be told ‘no’ three times before you decline any type of request.”

“I feel that many of your comments may be taken out of context,” he continued. “…Is it possible they asked you to move because maybe it was in an area that could’ve not been safe? …Was the nurse trying to get you to fill out paperwork as far as trying to register or check in?”

“Disney never claimed that they have an onsite hospital with doctors and nurses,” the former employee concluded. “In the event of something serious like this…they would’ve called an ambulance…so that’s why I’m a little confused.”

Disney Parks fans agreed with his assessment.

“You’re right, it’s not adding up,” @jackieritter76 wrote. “About trying to ‘hide’ it? We had quarterly reports, that are accessible to the public, of incidents that happen in the parks. This is fishy.”

“After administration of an EpiPen, you’re supposed to call 911,” said @haillieeee. “The nurse working the first aid tent probably has standing protocols to do exactly that. My guess is mom didn’t like that answer.”

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t commented publicly on this incident.

