New Disney World Show Canceled After Crowd Crush Incident

Thousands of guests were pinned in a tiny corridor at Disney Springs this week in an incident that made many Disney Parks fans reconsider the newest Walt Disney World Resort show.

Disney Dreams That Soar premiered just a week ago at Disney Springs. The drone performance, which features more than 800 drones and 30 Disney characters, is one of the most popular shows at Walt Disney World Resort. It joins nighttime spectaculars at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Unfortunately, the all-new entertainment offering hasn’t gone off without a hitch. Guests at multiple performances reported poor crowd control and dangerous conditions, exacerbated because Disney Springs is free to enter and not designed for nighttime show viewing.

On Sunday night, things at Disney Springs hit a breaking point. According to TikTok user Jen (@2020yeye), Walt Disney World Resort canceled Disney Dreams That Soar at the last minute, infuriating crowds and causing a more than one-hour traffic backup:

Jen wrote that Walt Disney World Resort canceled Disney Dreams That Soar seconds before it was set to kick off at 10:45 p.m. Thousands of disappointed guests funneled out of the viewing areas toward parking garages.

“People fighting for parking,” Jen recalled. “1 hour + stuck in traffic to leave the parking lot. [Can] barely walk… with how many people.”

Disney Parks fans were disappointed that Walt Disney World Resort didn’t do more to prevent the incident.

“Disney is SO greedy!” said @redacolafiend. “They need to close it off when there are too many people.”

“Ugh,” @dntfollow10 replied. “The miserable kingdom.”

It’s unclear why Walt Disney World Resort canceled Disney Dreams That Soar on Sunday. The Central Florida Disney Park didn’t comment publicly on recent crowd concerns.

Have you visited Disney Springs to watch Disney Dreams That Soar? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.