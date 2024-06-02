Disney World Closes Pirates of the Caribbean Ride One Week After Disneyland Removal

Walt Disney World Resort suddenly closed its Pirates of the Caribbean ride last week, disappointing hundreds of Disney Park guests.

The 50-year-old Magic Kingdom Park ride is the subject of controversy among Disney Parks fans. Some believe it’s time for Pirates of the Caribbean to close permanently worldwide, despite repeated attempts by Walt Disney Imagineering to update its content.

In the mid-2000s, Imagineers retrofitted animatronics inspired by Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) into some of the attraction’s scenes. More than a decade later, they replaced a sexist bride auction scene with a swashbuckling crew of strong female pirates selling stolen goods.

Still, some guests find the Pirates of the Caribbean ride upsetting. One woman called the attraction “weird” and said she felt “ogled” by the animatronics: “I don’t know… It’s just a little bit rapey.”

Conversely, fans of the boat ride were outraged last week when Disneyland Resort removed a reference to Pirates of the Caribbean from Fantasmic!. The show re-opened on May 24, more than a year after the devastating fire that engulfed the Maleficent dragon animatronic. Imagineers replaced the Pirates of the Caribbean pirate ship scene with one inspired by Peter Pan (1953).

On Tuesday, Pirates of the Caribbean disappointed hundreds more Walt Disney World Resort guests. After the attraction unexpectedly broke down, boats backed up, banging into one another. Eventually, Disney cast members evacuated everyone from the shuttered ride. From Redditor u/critler_17:

Got evacuated from pirates this morning

“Poor girl was trying to push 6 boats full of people back to the loading area which obviously didn’t work,” the guest wrote. “So we got off at the beach…we walked towards the drop, on the same side as the beach there’s an exit door that goes backstage right by the entrance to the ride.”

Though some guests would be annoyed with the interruption to an expensive day at Magic Kingdom Park, this guest said it was their “favorite evacuation of my life.” They were delighted to discover “real sand” on the pirate beach.

“I want this to happen to me!” u/Dayseed replied. “I am so envious!”

The evacuation took about ten minutes, and all impacted guests were granted a Lightning Lane for the inconvenience. While it’s unclear what caused the Pirates of the Caribbean breakdown, the attraction re-opened shortly following the incident.

Follow all Disney cast member instructions when evacuating a Walt Disney World Resort attraction. Moving mechanics and electrical systems can cause serious injury.

Have you ever been evacuated from a Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort attraction? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.