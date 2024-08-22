New Information Comes To Light Over “Cancelled” Live-Action ‘Snow White’

As fans continue to cancel the live-action remake of Snow White, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed its status.

In 1937, Walt Disney made cinematic history with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the world’s first-ever full-length animated feature in Technicolor. Based on the classic Brothers Grimm tale, the film follows Snow White, a princess whose beauty drives her stepmother, the Evil Queen, to madness.

Seeking refuge, Snow White finds safety—and friendship—with the lovable seven dwarfs: Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, and Dopey. With its vibrant animation and unforgettable characters, Snow White broke new ground and forever changed the film industry.

At the box office, Snow White was nothing short of a sensation, earning an astonishing $8 million during its original run—unheard of at the time. Adjusted for inflation, its total gross sits at a jaw-dropping $1.2 billion, placing it among the highest-grossing films in history.

The film’s success propelled Disney to new heights, funding future classics like Pinocchio (1940) and Fantasia (1940). More than a blockbuster, Snow White became a cultural icon, establishing Disney as the king of animation and introducing the beloved Disney Princess archetype. Even today, Snow White’s magic endures—her story, songs, and characters are forever etched in the heart of Disney’s legacy.

And a new era of Snow White will be ushered in next year as Marc Webb’s Disney’s Snow White (2025), from Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, finally hits the big screen. While its production journey has been anything but smooth, the live-action event did gain steam at this year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Southern California.

Disney’s D23 Expo, known as “The Ultimate Fan Event,” once again lived up to its name, offering fans an exciting glimpse into the future of Disney and Pixar animation. Held annually, this event is a must-watch for Disney enthusiasts eager to catch the latest announcements and sneak peeks of what’s to come from the House of Mouse.

On the very first night, Disney wasted no time delivering on expectations. Major updates flooded in, including confirmations that development had officially kicked off on the much-anticipated Frozen 3 and Zootopia 2.

Fans were thrilled to see these beloved franchises get the green light for their next chapters. But Disney didn’t stop there—Pixar also brought some heat to the table, announcing that Incredibles 3 is in the works.

But it wasn’t just sequels stealing the spotlight—Snow White was undoubtedly the talk of the town. The live-action adaptation took center stage, with stars Rachel Zegler (The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) making a surprise appearance to unveil a brand-new trailer.

Both in the expo hall and across the internet, the excitement was palpable as Snow White became one of the most buzzed-about moments of D23. The official trailer can be viewed below:

Despite confirmation that this will be an extremely different tale of Snow White fans of the famous animation are used to, the trailer was remarkably similar to it.

From showing Zegler in a fairytale forest complete with woodland creatures to the iconic log bridge the seven dwarfs cross while singing “Heigh-Ho” and the famous poison apple to even including a cozy scene with Andrew Burnap’s Jonathan (the prince character replacement), Disney’s trailer stayed far away from the elements that Zegler promoted back in 2022—the ones that saw the backlash reach fever pitch.

However, even though this trailer evoked the vibe of the original Snow White movie, fans quickly canceled it.

“According to reports from Breitbart, the trailer has been particularly poorly received, with 735,000 downvotes compared to just 69,000 upvotes,” Disney Fanatic wrote. “This lopsided response highlights the depth of dissatisfaction among the audience.”

Even though fans are canceling the movie and showing immense distaste for it, Disney still prioritizes its release. Per the recent Q3 shareholder presentation, the House of Mouse has Disney’s Snow White—which is scribed by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson—as one of its top releases for 2025.

Disney’s Snow White is expected on March 21, 2025, a full year after it was first scheduled before being delayed.

Alongside the live-action remake in Disney’s list of selected 2025 releases are Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, The Amateur, Pixar’s Elio, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Tron: Ares, Blade, Zootopia 2, and James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. Amongst these movies are three more untitled films coming in March, August, and September.

Disney’s Snow White Controversy

Disney’s live-action Snow White has received significant attention, particularly due to its casting choices and the controversies surrounding the production. Reactions to the casting, especially Zegler’s and the actress’s thoughts on the 1937 movie, have sparked online discussions and controversies.

One of the primary controversies stems from Zegler’s casting as Snow White. The decision to cast a Latina actress in the role of a traditionally fair-skinned, Germanic character led to debates about Disney’s modern approach to diversity and representation. A similar but arguably more intense discourse surfaced regarding Halle Bailey’s casting as Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023).

Some fans celebrated the inclusive casting as a step forward, while others criticized the decision, arguing that it deviates too much from the original animated film. Zegler herself has addressed the backlash, expressing pride in her role and Disney’s progressive casting choices.

The comments made at D23 Expo 2022 resurfaced in 2023 and caused a new wave of criticisms, mainly targeting Zegler herself. However, despite Zegler’s initial comments about the character of Snow White and the story of the 1937 Disney film, the actress applauded the House of Mouse for the story this live-action movie will tell.

“It’s been amazing to work alongside Disney to breathe life into such an iconic fairy tale… Of course, she’s an iconic Disney princess, and so a lot of those iconic beauty moments for her are still scattered throughout the film,” the West Side Story star told Gotham Magazine in February.

Another point of contention has been the portrayal of the seven dwarfs. Actor Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) publicly criticized Disney’s decision to remake Snow White, calling out the studio for potentially perpetuating outdated stereotypes about people with dwarfism.

In response, Disney clarified that they were taking a “different approach” with the dwarfs in the live-action film, emphasizing that the depiction would be handled with greater sensitivity and, initially, expected to be portrayed as “magical creatures.”

These controversies have brought the film into the spotlight even before its release, making Snow White one of Disney’s most talked-about live-action adaptations.

Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are on board to write the music for the movie. “Whistle While You Work,” the song by Frank Churchill and Larry Morey featured in the 1937 Disney animated film, will also be included. Ansu Kabia, Martin Klebba, Dujonna Gift, and Colin Michael Carmichael star alongside Zegler, Gadot, and Burnap.

