‘Zootopia 2’ Nabs Oscar-Winning Star, Comes After Pixar’s Glory

The D23 Expo is finally here, and the day has been stacked with big cinematic reveals and updates from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and Disney Animation. Although many new projects were announced, one major thing all fans can count on from the studio this year is sequels, sequels, and more sequels.

This wasn’t exactly news to most, as many occurred as far back as 2023, but one specific contender will ruffle some feathers next year. After hurling a few zingers at Disney’s expense, Nick Wilde slyly stole the screen and welcomed co-star Ginnifer Goodwin on stage to formally announce Zootopia 2.

Along with Ginnifer Goodwin returning as Officer Judy Hopps, it’s obvious that she will be undoubtedly joined by Jason Bateman, reprising his role as the slick and smooth Nick Wilde, but they won’t be heading back to Zootopia alone. Along with a new habitat to explore, the upcoming sequel also nabbed an Oscar-winning actor to voice a mysterious new suspect from Marsh Market.

Zootopia Takes Pixar’s Crown

If you’ve been keeping up with the Disney news, you’ll know that the studio is on something of a rebound as Inside Out 2 (2024) quickly pulled things from the depths of its “Flop Era” to the top of the charts. Releasing the most successful animated film of all time is no easy act to follow, but Zootopia 2 (2025) might be just the one to do it.

Inside Out 2 performed as well as it did because it told an interesting story with lovable characters and a message that resonated with its audience in a tremendous way, something that Zootopia mastered back in 2016.

Like the emotional Pixar sequel (pun totally intended), Zootopia mixed familiar elements associated with classic Disney films with modern animation techniques and a poignant cultural narrative. One Oscar later, and the rest is history.

The original Pixar film was also a triumphant success, taking home the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature as Zootopia would the following year. Now that the bar has been raised, Nick and Judy are going to have to step things up in their new sequel.

A New Famous Friend

Easily one of the original Zootopia’s biggest fans, Ginnifer Goodwin shared during this year’s D23 how absolutely thrilled she was to return to the franchise. However, during her reveal, Goodwin also shared that Nick and Judy would also be joined by a host of new characters, including a venomous viper from The Marsh, played by Ke Huy Quan.

An official report from Variety shared the following:

“After promising to revisit your favorite animals from the first film (including Mr Big, Clawhauser, Flash the Sloth), Disney also teased an arks-load of new animals. First up is Disney alum (‘Loki,” “Indiana Jones’) Ke Huy Quan who is playing a reptile named Gary, the snake who was described as a “creepy, slithery, highly venomous viper.” Welcome Gary! Apparently, Gary is a big part of Nick and Judy’s hot new case (yes, the duo are still animal cops). Plus, this will be the first reptiles we shall see in the Zootopia world.”

Following the tremendous success of Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) and his tenure on Loki, Quan brings a certain element of star power that will undoubtedly serve the film well. While it’s unknown whether or not Gary the Viper will be a friend or foe, he’s bound to be a fun character if he brings his gift for energetic characters to the mix.

Fans might have to wait just a little while longer before joining Nick and Judy for another case in the urban jungles of Zootopia’s different districts, but there’s still a lot to look forward to between now and then. Until the studio shares more updates, there’s still time to enjoy the original film and the Zootopia+ series on Disney+.

