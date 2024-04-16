Ginnifer Goodwin Gears Up: Shares Update for ‘Zootopia 2’

Zootopia (2016) was what many might consider one of the last impactful projects from Walt Disney Animation Studios before the 2020 pandemic. Given Disney’s track record with some of its more recent entries at the box office, it makes sense that the mouse would want to turn back to what they know is a success, and it looks like the studio isn’t the only invested party.

To say that 2023 was a tough time for the Walt Disney Company would be a grand and glorious understatement, especially given the criticism of their animated features. Even the highly anticipated Wish (2023) failed to live up to many expectations. As a result, Disney will release a series of sequels, bringing fans back to Arendelle, Riley’s Imagination, and the streets of Zootopia.

Related: Shanghai Disneyland Reveals Stunning Zootopia Update

The animated buddy-cop comedy featuring an urban jungle of anthropomorphic animals had a stellar cast led by Jason Bateman as the sly, slick, and sensational Nick Wilde and Once Upon a Time’s Ginnifer Goodwin as ambitious and adorable Officer Judy Hopps, both of which are set to reprise their roles for the upcoming Zootopia 2 (2025). While little has been heard from Bateman regarding his return (save for his work on Once Upon a Studio), Goodwin is geared up and ready to go.

Judy Hopps is Back in Action for Zootopia 2

Having two iconic Disney roles under her belt, Ginnifer Goodwin is an avid fan of the studio, and her socials are no stranger to her Disney fan posts. However, one of her most recent updates (seen here) showed her decked out in Judy Hopps merch with a caption that read,

“This is how I go to work. I am not kidding. #zootopia2 @disneyanimation”

Goodwin’s enthusiasm is absolutely infectious, much like that of her animated lapine counterpart, and it’s certainly reassuring to many fans (this writer included) that she will be returning to the Disney studio for the upcoming sequel. Still, much about Zootopia 2 is being kept in the dark.

What We Know

The first film was undoubtedly one of the most poignant and prolific Disney films of the past few years, maybe even decades. The conspiracy involving the predator residents of Zootopia had so much to unpack apart from the prominent prejudice allegory, and producer Brad Simonsen has promised that the upcoming sequel will be “as good or better” than the first.

Related: How “Word of Mouth” Could Save Disney Animation

Along with Ginnifer Goodwin and (presumably) Jason Bateman, Zootopia producer Jared Bush is also slated to return for the next installment. While fans still have a while to wait, it already sounds like the correct steps are being taken to ensure the sequel’s success. Until further updates or information is revealed, fans can still get their fill of Disney’s favorite furry friends with Zootopia+ and the original film on Disney+.

Are you ready to hit the mean streets of Zootopia’s urban jungles? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!