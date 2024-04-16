Home » Entertainment » Marvel

Marvel Star Discusses Female Loki and Thor Crossover

Is it time for a family reunion — with a twist?

Following director Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) has stayed resolutely out of the Marvel picture. He’s now (spoilers) a dad, after all.

The story of his adoptive brother Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson, however, has now taken a Multiverse-spanning turn, as a variant of the original (deceased) Loki, who died at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) during the start of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), has now officially branched off into a story of his own.

In the second season of Disney+’s (Disney Plus) 2021 hit Loki, led by directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead and head writer Eric Martin, Tom Hiddleston returned to his iconic role as Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson, now bearing the responsibility of mending the timeline in the chaotic aftermath of the show’s inaugural season. Sophia Di Martino reprises her role as Sylvie — a female variant of Loki from another universe — and the character who initiated the Multiverse’s unraveling.

Among the familiar faces are Gugu Mbatha Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, and Jonathan Majors, now playing Victor Timely instead of He Who Remains — yet another variant of Kang the Conqueror. A popular new addition to the cast was Ke Huy Quan, who portrayed Ouroboros, AKA “OB”.

The ensemble for the second season also included Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E, Rafael Casal as Brad Wolfe, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, and the two-dimensional Time Variance Authority (TVA) mascot. Furthermore, the cast featured Kate Dickie as General Dox, Liz Carr as Judge Gamble, and Neil Ellice as Hunter D-90.

Will Thor Join Loki Season 3?

With Season 2 opening to success among both critics and audiences, the end of the most recent season of Loki has left a few questions and stones (seemingly) deliberately unturned.

Female Loki variant Sylvie’s story definitely did not appear finished by the end of the season, and now actress Sophia Di Martino is opening up about the likelihood of Loki Season 3.

In an interview with Variety, Di Martino opened up about the possibility of a new season of the show, initially stating that she [had] no idea, honestly — but that she was definitely “open to more”. She clarifies:

But honestly, I think the [Season 2] finale was great and if that’s it, I’m very grateful for what we’ve had. But they don’t say anything. The veil of secrecy extends to us, too.

However, when asked about a meeting with Hemsworth’s Thor, she is excited about the possibilities that “three siblings together” would bring — an absolutely intriguing concept for a third season of Loki:

I think it would be great to see Sylvie and Thor,” she said. “I think it would be fun to see them get wound up, especially if Loki is in the equation. Three siblings together? The dynamic would be interesting.

As they say — all good things come in threes.

In fact, as Marvel Studios grapples with the future of the interconnected cinematic universe following the firing (and guilty verdict) of Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors, Loki as a franchise is uniquely situated to deal with the whole “Kang problem”. With Hiddleston’s Loki now sitting at the base of a new, Multiversal “World Tree” as the MCU’s God of Stories, the fan-favorite character is almost certain to turn up again in relation to what used to be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and the allegedly Multiverse-erasing Avengers: Secret Wars.

What better way to bring Thor back into the picture than with a whole Odinson family reunion? Surely the possibility of Aunt Sylvie and Uncle Loki meeting Thor’s adopted daughter Love (Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher’s biological daughter) and the dysfunctional family going on a Multiversal adventure would be top-tier entertainment for Marvel fans.

As Loki star Hiddleston himself said:

There had been times before when I truly thought it was the end and I’ve been mistaken. But if this is the end, I’m so proud of where we ended up.

If the actors are onboard, it’s all in Kevin Feige’s hands now. And with Loki remaining one of Marvel Studios’ strongest Marvel TV offerings (and general Marvel projects) to date, perhaps a Season 3 — or even a movie — centered around Thor, Loki, and Sylvie, is simply inevitable.

Would you watch a Loki Season 3 and “family reunion” between Thor, Loki, and Sylvie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

