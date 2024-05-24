Guest Collapses Waiting Two Hours for Disney World Coaster, Condition Unknown

A witness to a disturbing incident in line for Seven Dwarfs Mine Train spoke out on social media this week. The guest was steps away when another guest collapsed in the two-hour line for the Walt Disney World Resort roller coaster.

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train opened in 2014 as part of Magic Kingdom Park’s New Fantasyland expansion. It was one of the first Disney Park attractions to feature face projection mapping on animatronics and cars that individually swing from side to side. It remains one of the most popular Magic Kingdom Park attractions–despite its age, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train isn’t eligible for Disney Genie+ and requires a pricey Individual Lightning Lane add-on.

The Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) contains pieces of its predecessor, a dark ride called Snow White’s Scary Adventures. While waiting to disembark at the end of Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, guests can spot the antique Snow White and Seven Dwarfs animatronics dancing in the Disney Princess’s cottage. Look closely; you might even spot the Evil Queen waiting at the door with a bright red apple!

Like any decades-old technology, the Snow White’s Scary Adventures animatronics occasionally malfunction. In 2023, X (formerly Twitter) user @DisneyScoopGuy shared this video of Dopey gleefully dancing with Snow White’s amputated arm:

In another senseless act of violence at a Disney Park Dopey ripped off Snow White’s arm today at the Seven Dwarves Mine Train inside Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World and then continued to dance with it! 😱

Redditor u/Ridry witnessed a more harrowing incident while waiting in line for the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train attraction in August 2023. According to the Disney Parks fan, they saw another guest collapse in the humid two-hour queue.

“Somebody passed out [in] a 2-hour line for 7DMT,” the guest recalled.

Disney cast members cleared Seven Dwarfs Mine Train as first responders tended to the unresponsive guest. It’s unclear whether they suffered any permanent injury.

The Disney Parks fan called on Walt Disney World Resort to improve conditions for guests.

“I heard it was just severe dehydration,” they wrote. “They need more shade on these queues.”

What’s the most unexpected incident you’ve witnessed at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney Springs? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.