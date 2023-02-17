Disney Parks Welcoming More ‘Encanto’ This Year

The global phenomenon caused by Disney’s award-winning movie Encanto continues, as Disney Parks will welcome the family Madrigal in a new experience soon!

The Family Madrigal continues to cause ripples across The Walt Disney Company. With record-breaking numbers even over a year after the Disney movie’s premiere and Disney Plus debut and unmatched success, it would appear that Disney has decided to finally stop neglecting Encanto and bring the movie back into the spotlight, and no, not by releasing another version of the movie this time.

While Josh D’Amaro, Chairman for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced a possible theme park expansion at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom inspired by Encanto and Coco during last year’s Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, the company has not moved forward with any plans regarding an Encanto-inspired land, despite multiple rumors of an attraction in development. However, this doesn’t mean that fans of Mirabel Madrigal and her family won’t have a magical surprise this year.

Disneyland Paris recently shared the latest installment of Pass Annuel Showtime!, a bi-monthly program showcasing the latest news on the Annual Pass program at the Parisian Disney Parks, shows, rides, character experiences, and many other surprises coming to Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park. This month’s edition of Pass Annuel Showtime! had a “fantastical and magical” ending, as Mirabel Madrigal, from Disney’s award-winning movie Encanto made her first-ever appearance at Disneyland Paris as she performed “The Family Madrigal” teasing her arrival to the Parisian Disney Park this year.

You can enjoy Mirabel’s performance on this month’s Pass Annuel Showtime! below:

While the news of Mirabel arriving in Disneyland Paris is exciting for many fans of all ages, Disneyland Paris has not shared any official plans for her debut at the theme park, meaning we don’t have a timeframe for Mirabel’s debut and are not sure if she will have her own meet-and-greet location as she does at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, or if she’ll walk around the Park as many other beloved Disney characters do. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information about Mirabel’s debut at Disneyland Paris becomes available.

During last year’s Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure in Disneyland Resort, Guests were also able to meet Mirabel’s uncle Bruno. While going against the award-winning song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” stirred controversy among fans at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, his appearance could mean the arrival of more members of the Madrigal family to Disney Parks soon. While this is purely speculative, Inside the Magic will keep you updated on any plans to bring more characters from Encanto to Disney Parks worldwide as Disney releases any official information.

