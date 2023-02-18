How Disney Found Itself In the Middle of a “Culture War?”

Following the Florida tussle with Governor Ron DeSantis over the Walt Disney World Resorts governing body called the Reedy Creek Improvement District, many are questioning if Disney should be engaging in politics in any capacity moving forward.

The last few years have been highly turbulent for The Walt Disney Company—political tensions between Disney and elected officials, especially within Florida. The battles between the entertainment and Theme Park giant have remained lukewarm since word got out that the company supported Florida’s controversial Parental Rights bill, for example.

The real dilemma for any company, especially for a business as big as Disney, is what is the real benefit for the organization to be engaged and enter the public domain and political debate of current social issues that affect society. Any company’s opinions, actions, business decisions, and statements can have many financial implications in an ever-changing political environment.

On CNBC earlier this week, this question was brought up by Squak Box’s Joe Kernen to business expert Paul Polman on if companies like The Walt Disney Company should be engaged in “culture wars?” Take a look at the following clip in the tweet below to watch the exchange between the two:

“I’m not going to adopt the values that Gen-Z or Millennials have. Did @Disney benefit from entering the culture wars? Why open the bees nest? Why enter into these divisive issues and take a stance?” @JoeSquawk asks @PaulPolman, author of “Net Positive.”

This got us thinking, should Disney be engaging in all of these issues? Would it be better for business if Disney just kept quiet about societal issues and focused on its core, which is pure storytelling at its core? Let’s take a look back at some of the most recent hot-button issues that have taken place.

Walt Disney World vs. Gov. Ron DeSantis

The battle over Disney’s Reedy Creek special tax district between Governor DeSantis and Disney lasted for years. The dispute between the two began with Disney’s public stance against Florida’s HB 1557, the Parental Rights in Education bill, which was drafted to prohibit classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in K-3 classrooms and to require such conversations after third grade to be age-appropriate. After Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law in late March 2022, Disney immediately fired back with a statement condemning the bill’s passing and vowing to stand with those who endeavored to see the law repealed.

In April 2022, Florida lawmakers passed a law that would dissolve special tax districts in the Sunshine State before 1968, including the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Disney’s special tax district that effectively grants Disney the privilege of a self-governing status. The dissolution was set to be effective in the summer of 2023.

Just recently, the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate passed their version of the law during a special session to discuss the state’s takeover of the Reedy Creek District. The new bill HB 9B, which saves Reedy Creek from dissolution, calls for several significant changes, including empowering Governor DeSantis to hand-pick board members for Reedy Creek and officially changing the district’s name to the “Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.