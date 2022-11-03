Disney’s Bob Chapek Gets Cozy With Republican Leadership Ahead Of Midterms

According to reports, The Walt Disney Company is among many firms preparing for Republicans to retake the House of Representatives.

As the upcoming midterm elections approach quickly, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has begun to lay the groundwork for working with a new regime. The report mentioned that Mr. Chapek had private phone calls with House Republican leaders, including Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., according to people notified on the subject.

Scalise is in line to become House majority leader if Republicans were to take control of the chamber, making him the number two official in the majority party. When Disney was asked about CEO Bob Chapek’s engagement with Scalise and other House GOP officials, the spokesman for Disney said in an email that the company speaks to lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

The discussions taking place this year are happening as GOP members on Capitol Hill criticize The Walt Disney Company and CEO Bob Chapek, along with other businesses, as “woke” after they took stances on a range of political or cultural issues. The GOP has partly used the criticism of companies to mobilize conservative voters ahead of elections.

According to people familiar with the matter, Disney executives and their advisors are concerned the GOP caucus could increase the attacks on the company if the party wins control of the House.

The officials are worried that Republicans could pressure the company not to speak out on social issues, such as the Supreme Court ruling in June that overturned the right to an abortion. After the decision, Disney said it would help pay for employees’ pregnancy-related care if they travel to a different state.

