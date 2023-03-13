Kanye West Takes Over Universal Studios Theme Park

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando are two of the most-visited theme park areas in the world.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to two theme parks: Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as a water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay. While Universal Studios Hollywood is much smaller in volume, the theme park is still the location of many iconic attractions, including the all-new SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Revenge of the Mummy, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Jurassic World: The Ride, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Universal Destinations & Experiences has already shared plans to make Universal Hollywood even bigger in the future, and much of this has to do with the desire to compete with Disney Parks & Resorts, including the neighboring Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

Recently, the theme park was taken over by a celebrity who has been in the limelight quite a bit over the last few years. Kanye West, his new wife Bianca Censori, his daughter North West, and 88 Keys were all spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood a couple of days ago.

Twitter account Whats On Rap shared photos of the group inside the theme park.

Kanye West, Bianca Censori, North, & 88 Keys at Universal Studios Hollywood earlier today. pic.twitter.com/1WgT6K8MYP — WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) March 10, 2023

As you can see in the photos, Kanye wore several coverings likely to keep many Parkgoers from knowing he was present. The group can be seen shooting hoops at Springfield inside the theme park, and it looks like they had a fun day.

Across the country at Universal Orlando Resort, Kanye West and Daft Punk recently saw their music removed from Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt at Universal Studios Florida. The large coaster attraction gives riders the chance to select their own music as they go on a thrilling ride, but West’s song “Stronger” was removed back in the summer of last year. Though West has been seen as a controversial figure due to some of his remarks, the exact reason for this removal was never confirmed by Universal and could be licensing expirations.

Kanye’s former wife, Kim Kardashian and her sisters and family, have been spotted at Universal Hollywood, Disneyland Resort, and Walt Disney World Resort in the past. The family has made waves in the past by making others wait while they experienced attractions by themselves. Nothing of this sort has been reported with West’s recent trip.

