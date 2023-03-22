Magic Kingdom Attraction Closing Down For Months

A truly unique experience at the Walt Disney World Resort will, unfortunately, be closing for a lengthy refurbishment.

Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise will be closing at the end of March for a length refurbishment. This experience will be closed from March 30 through July 5.

This sweet experience is offered to Guests on Wednesday and Saturday nights and allows them to try some incredible desserts. “Sweeten your night at a party featuring dream-come-true desserts and dazzling water views of the fireworks from Magic Kingdom park—available select Wednesday and Saturday nights.”

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Disney news.