Rachel Zegler’s ‘Snow White’ Stirs Up More Controversy After Reported “High Scores” in Early Screenings

Perhaps Disney’s most controversial upcoming live-action film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, has had nonstop drama surrounding it almost since its first official announcement. Starring veritable industry newcomer Rachel Zegler, the film marketed as a live-action Disney remake is expected to be almost an entirely new movie.

Rachel Zegler first broke into the Hollywood scene in the 2021 Steven Spielberg adaptation of West Side Story. She’s since had roles in The Flash (2023) and will take center stage in the upcoming addition to the Hunger Games franchise, Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. However, it’s her shaky role with a beloved Disney film that’s gotten her into some hot water this year.

Zegler herself has been the main focus of much of the drama and controversy, owing to her harsh criticisms of Disney’s original animated movie and the values that the original film held. Zegler’s been on record sharing some harsh criticisms about the 1937 Disney film and hinting that Andrew Burnap, who plays the love interest, could have his scenes cut in order to give Snow White more of a central, “feminist” role.

She’s gained a lot of heat in the last several months due to her comments despite other actors and actresses in the past sharing similar opinions on other projects. In fact, her outspoken opinions and comments have led to fans calling for her to be recast in the film as well as calling for Disney to shut production down completely.

Disney’s live-action remakes have long been unpopular with fans, despite the successes of Cinderella (2015), Aladdin (2019), and this year’s Little Mermaid. The combination of yet another unpopular remake combined with Zegler’s divisive comments already has fans in an outrage, but according to @SnowWhiteNews on X/Twitter, Disney is moving full steam ahead with the project with Zegler still attached. The account posted the following earlier this week:

Rachel Zegler reportedly BLEW audiences away with her performance as Snow White an scored very high with viewers in a test screening!! Gal Gadot and Andrew Burnap also got high scores during the screening for their characters! Via @TheDisInsider/@SkylerShuler

According to post, who credits The DisInsider, early screenings of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs have been overwhelmingly successful. In addition, Burnap apparently has not been cut from the film despite Zegler’s implications otherwise. While this very well could be the case, replies to the posts were mixed, with some expressing their support for the reported positive reviews while others continued to call for the movie to fail.

“But everyone was convinced one poorly worded interview meant she was the worst thing to happen to snow white since her bitchass step mother,” replied one user. “Stay mad Snow White purists,” quipped another.

“Can’t wait till this movie comes out and everyone switches to praising Rachel Zegler after they bullied her, she really is THAT GIRL,” praised one comment, while another expressed a similar opinion, “and all her haters can cry about it because she’ll always be #MY snow white.”

However, other comments continued to hate on the film and its supposed good reviews.

“Were the viewers paid off? Rachel zegler is trash and her movie will fail. No one wants a woke version of snow white when we have the classic version,” said one. “So confident in this, the replies have been turned off,” pointed out another user.

“So what? Still not interested in going to see this movie. No amount of ‘good acting’ makes me want to care about this after what she’s said. Besides, I don’t really go see live action Disney remakes,” is a comment that pretty much sums up much of the dislike surrounding the film.

Unfortunately, the live-action Snow White has faced backlash from the beginning, with fans slamming Disney for yet another live-action remake, casting an actress of color to play a character whose skin is “white as snow,” and now the focus on Zegler’s comments about the film. While the reports of the film being “scored very high” are unconfirmed, it’s still drawing severely mixed comments and opinions from both sides of the fanbase.

The jury is still out on whether this film will be a wash, like Peter Pan and Wendy earlier this year, or if it’ll defeat the criticisms to become a smash hit like The Little Mermaid.

Do you think Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be a hit or miss for Disney? Let us know in the comments below!