Rachel Zegler Responds to “Fired” Allegations After ‘Snow White’ Scandal

Rachel Zegler has undergone a tough few months when it comes to the public perception of the potential future Disney princess. Now, after multiple reports of Zegler being booted from Disney have come to light, the actor has finally spoken out in her own way to address the ongoing situation and scandal.

If there is one thing that we do know about Disney, it is that they will do whatever must be done in order to protect their image. The company has succumbed to public scrutiny in the past, and lately have been crucified for attempting to be on the right side of history. At times, their decisions have been noble, while other choices have been made in haste, without their fandom in mind.

Some of their better choices have been formed around inclusion within the company. We have seen Pride become a much more celebrated event over the years, especially within the theme parks with Pride Nite taking over Disneyland Park, as well as a ton of merchandise, food, and photo spots all over Walt Disney World Resort.

We have also seen cast member appearances become a lot less strict, allowing cast members to have their nails painted, show their tattoos, and dress in the costume that best represents them — regardless of the gender that typically wears it. We have also seen Disney take major steps to remove racially charged rides like Splash Mountain.

Removing Splash Mountain sparked major outrage, enlisted petitions, and to this day, still has many nostalgic guests angered as they did not want to see their beloved attraction removed. Although the ride seems harmless with singing animals guiding you along, the IP in which it was based on, Song of the South, is much less innocent. By replacing the ride with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure from Princess and the Frog, Disney showed that they would not allow a ride with negative messaging to exist in their theme park.

Disney admitted, “we haven’t always got it right”, in the past, but moving forward, we have seen Disney attempt to add more diversity in their programming. While some love this change, others have deemed that Disney has gone too “woke”, and wants less “unnecessary diversity” and less represenation of the LGBTQ community, especially in their films.

Parents have gone as far as to start investigations against teachers for showing Disney films with LGBTQ representation in them.

A Florida teacher was previously under a state investigation for showing a Disney movie (Strange World) featuring a gay character said she wasn’t aware the state’s controversial law banning instruction about certain LGBTQ topics had been recently expanded to apply to her grade level.

The legislation was first passed in March 2022 and initially applied to kindergarten through third grade. Months ago, Florida’s state education board voted to expand the law’s scope to include all grades through high school. Teachers who violate the state policy can be suspended or have their teaching licenses revoked.

“I just found out today that they increased it to my level,” the fifth-grade teacher, Jenna Barbee told CNN. “I had no idea whatsoever that this was such a big deal.”

The parent who reported her, who is also a member of the Hernando County School District Board, complained to the principal that the movie is not appropriate for students, according to Karen Jordan, spokesperson for Hernando County Schools.

The parent, school board member Shannon Rodriguez, has said that Barbee should have gotten the specific movie approved by school administration and said the teacher is “playing the victim.”

“It is not a teacher’s job to impose their beliefs upon a child: religious, sexual orientation, gender identity, any of the above. But allowing movies such as this assist teachers in opening a door, and please hear me, they assist teachers in opening a door for conversations that have no place in our classrooms,” Rodriguez said at a May 9 school board meeting.

Here, we can see that although Disney is attempting to be more inclusive, it cannot ever satisfy everyone.

Disney has also made decisions to protect their image in haste, which has bitten them in return. After removing Johnny Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean 6 solely for allegations of abuse, the company was met with a lot of hate from the fans of the franchise. Petitions have been signed by hundreds of thousands, and others have noted they will boycott any future films without Depp.

Disney made the decision to remove Depp, who has always been incredibly loyal to The Walt Disney Company, before the trial with Amber Heard concluded, showing that they believed he was guilty. In the end, Depp was proven innocent. At the time, however, it was more important for Disney to share that they were against what the charges stood for, rather than waiting to see if the charges were even valid in the first place.

Now, Rachel Zegler is posing as Disney’s biggest threat after multiple interviews has shown the actor bashing the original story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, making it look like she is not at all a fan of the film, or the princess in which she is portraying in the live-action version.

When Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, outrage sparked with some who thought that the live-action princess should look like the animated one, white. When Rachel, who just finished playing Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, was cast as Snow White, some did not like that a Latina actor would be playing the role of Snow White, but the bigger controversy surrounding Zegler ended up having nothing to do with her ethnicity.

There are two main instances that caused fans outrage with the upcoming film. Firstly, there will be no dwarfs in the film, but seven magical creatures, which deviate from the iconic story that Walt Disney himself created on screen. Many have not understood why the characters were removed, with a point being made that this is depriving little people with dwarfism the opportunity to gain a role in a major feature film.

The second comes from an interview where Zegler and Gadot say that Snow White will not have a prince charming, and there is no one who needs to save her.

At this point, fans accused Disney of creating a totally different film, and creating a pseudo-feminist film that makes Snow White’s ideals and behavior be seen as wrong, creating a corrupt narrative for females who may dream of finding their “prince charming”, or behaving as more of a softer character, than someone who is constantly trying to be the leader, as Zegler said Snow White will now be. With this, fans have been outraged at Disney pushing their “woke” agenda.

The film no longer resembles any of the same storylines, according to fans, and many do not understand why such major changes were made to a historic film.

Since then, there have been rumors that state Zegler was entirely dropped from the franchise.

This would follow recent reports that claim Zegler is also no longer set to star in Paddington 3. This series of films starring the loveable bear has grown into one of the most successful family-friendly franchises.

At the moment, there has not been any confirmation that Zegler will not be playing Snow White in the film, but the actor has been dropping a ton of clues that fight the ongoing narrative that Disney has let her go.

Alex (@zeglerapp) shared a few photos that Zegler has posted or has been in as of late, all of which seem to heavily keep the star tied to the character of Snow White. Three is a photo of the actor meeting a fan in a Seven Dwarfs jean jacket, as well as a photo of a golden apple, which is the iconic weapon of the film.

“i feel like she’s trying to tell us something”.

i feel like she’s trying to tell us something pic.twitter.com/9NqYj4sTYj — alex (@zeglerapp) October 1, 2023

Many seem to think that this is Zegler secretly communicating with her audience despite the strike. Another photo was shared of Rachel’s socks which appear to have Doc, one of the dwarfs, all over them.

“also THIS 😭 oh that trailer is coming this month”.

also THIS 😭 oh that trailer is coming this month pic.twitter.com/ExWjiqgse1 — alex (@zeglerapp) October 1, 2023

Considering Zegler is still heavily promoting Snow White fandom on her social media, it seems that she will likely still be starring in the Marc Webb film.

That being said, we still are awaiting official confirmation of the film’s debut date, and promotional images starring Zegler as Snow White.

Rachel Zegler, who portrays Snow White in the upcoming film, made a name for herself with films like West Side Story (2021), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) and will star in this year’s expansion of the Hunger Games franchise with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as Lucy Gray Baird.

Will you be going to see Snow White in theaters?