‘Harry Potter’ Project Suddenly Terminated, Franchise To Be Left Unconcluded

The Harry Potter franchise recently suffered a devastating blow, with confirmation that the upcoming series has been terminated.

Despite British author J.K. Rowling’s divisive opinions and hateful comments against the LGBTQIA+ community, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has had a tremendous impact on the lives of millions of fans worldwide.

Since the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001, the franchise has inspired eight movies, seven books, a theatrical play (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), two prequel franchises, multiple traveling experiences, an upcoming series in collaboration with HBO and even several immersive lands at Universal theme parks around the world.

Unfortunately, a cornerstone of the franchise has confirmed heartbreaking news, revealing that their participation in the project has been terminated. This leaves a reimagining series of J.K. Rowling’s original books unconcluded.

MinaLima releases heartbreaking news

Earlier this week, Miraphora Mina, Eduardo Lima, and the team at MinaLima confirmed that the design studio had not been commissioned to continue reimagining and illustrating Rowling’s original series of books.

Who is MinaLima?

Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima, creators of MinaLima Studio, have been closely involved in developing the graphic universe for the Harry Potter film series for Warner Bros. since 2001 with the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premiere. Some of their creations include Harry Potter’s iconic Hogwarts acceptance letter and the Daily Prophet.

Their involvement has been so significant that it’s safe to say that they are an essential part of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The team continues to be involved in the development of new projects, including the immersive Harry Potter-inspired lands at Universal.

As part of their most recent projects, Mira and Eduardo were commissioned by Scholastic to reimagine and illustrate the first three books in J.K. Rowling’s saga, creating a “MinaLima edition” of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Sadly, when fans and collectors were eager to learn about the release of the fourth book illustrated by MinaLima, the team confirmed that their collaboration had been terminated, leaving the book series incomplete for fans and collectors.

MinaLima confirms termination of book series

“Many of you have asked us about the timing for the Mina Lima illustrated edition of ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,'” said the team in a press release. “We wanted to let our readers know that Studio MinaLima has not been commissioned to illustrate the fourth Harry Potter book and will not be continuing our participation in the series.”

The team expressed their gratitude for the privilege of reimagining J.K. Rowling’s first three Harry Potter books and the support of millions of fans worldwide. They regretted that their collaboration had to end this way.

The statement was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Many of you have asked us about the timing for the MinaLima illustrated edition of ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’. Please see here a message from Miraphora Mina, Eduardo Lima and all the team at MinaLima.

Fans quickly flooded the internet with their disappointment after hearing the news, sending messages of support to MinaLima. “This was not our desired outcome,” the team expressed.

MinaLima added:

This magical community is very important to us so we wanted to let you know as soon as we could. We know you will appreciate that decisions for big creative projects can take a long time. We remain immensely proud of the MinaLima Editions of the first three Harry Potter books and hope you, too, will continue to treasure them. We hope you will keep enjoying our distinct style of graphic design in our ever-growing MinaLima Classics collection.

MinaLima edition no more, fans react

Of course, reactions were quick to pop up across social media, as expected.

TikTok user @giojammies posted a hilarious video, crying with her collection of MinaLima-illustrated books and regretting the fact that there won’t be a fourth book. “Goblet of Fire could have been a masterpiece,” she commented. You can see her video below or click here to watch it.

In an equally hilarious video, @onlyforthebooks shared her rage at the news. She commented that she was “still upset from yesterday’s news by @MinaLima Design even though it’s not their fault they weren’t commissioned for another.” You can watch her video below or click here to watch it.

Still upset from yesterday’s news by @MinaLima Design even though it’s not their fault they weren’t commissioned for another #booktok #potterhead #bookworm #minalima #minalimaharrypotter #bookcollector

While user @nicoleflamel joked about throwing her collection in the trash if it would never be completed, her reaction to the news was more serious.

The user commented, “Literally what’s the point in have 3 books out of a 7 book series. First Jim Kay, now MinaLima. Next time [they] release new versions of the HP books, do yourself a favor and wait until all the books are out. Or better yet, don’t buy new versions and stick to the classic covers.”

“As beautiful as these books are, it’s annoying to only have 3,” she added and took a swing at the franchise by saying, “This is why you can’t trust the Harry Potter franchise to do anything right. Good luck to us getting the TV show made to completion.” You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

@nicoleflamel Literally what’s the point in have 3 books out of a 7 book series. First Jim Kay, now MinaLima. Next time the release new versions of the HP books, do yourself a favor and wait until all the books are out. Or better yet, don’t buy new versions and stick to the classic covers. As beautiful as these books are, it’s annoying to only have 3. This is why you can’t trust the Harry Potter franchise to do anything right. Good luck to us getting the TV show made to completion. #HarryPotterBooks #MinaLima #Scholastic ♬ original sound – Joe Mcwhite

Following the overwhelming response to the news, MinaLima shared a post on X, thanking millions of fans worldwide for the love and support for the Harry Potter MinaLima editions. “After pouring our whole hearts into these books, it means the world to see just how much you treasure them, too,” the team added.

Mira and Eduardo said they are proud of their Studio’s work on their three Harry Potter editions “and will continue to celebrate them always; just as [they] hope you continue to enjoy them.” The pair also posted the treasured memory from when they shared their first Harry Potter MinaLima edition with fans worldwide.

Will MinaLima continue working in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter?

Although the news weighs heavily on the hearts of thousands of fans and collectors worldwide, Mira and Eduardo have continued their involvement in the Harry Potter franchise with numerous design commissions for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Some of the most notable collaborations involved the studio spending two years designing all the graphic elements for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and creating award-winning publications and marketing materials for the franchise.

MinaLima also collaborated on the design of graphic props for the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Additionally, the team was invited to be an integral part of Universal Orlando Resort’s design team to create the latest wizarding adventure for Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts fans, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe.

While MinaLima’s plans to continue their illustration of J.K. Rowling’s books have been terminated, the team will share details about their work in collaboration with their wonderful partners at Universal and Warner Bros. Discovery in the coming months, so make sure to stay tuned to @MinaLima on social media!

What do you think about the termination of this collaboration with MinaLima? Don’t forget to share your opinion with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below!