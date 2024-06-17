Report: Wizarding World Prequel Getting Reboot as New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Looms

The words “Harry Potter” and “reboot” would normally find one almost convicted of heresy, but ever since the television series was announced by Warner Bros. and Max, fans have quickly come to realize that the iconic franchise, like many others, is no longer sacred.

Of course, JK Rowling has already dragged the Wizarding World through the mud and then some by engaging in row after row with the trans community and many others on X (formerly Twitter). But that’s not to say a Harry Potter reboot is necessarily a bad thing.

When the new television series eventually arrives (Warner Bros. is reportedly eyeing 2026 as a potential release), countless fans will undoubtedly struggle to accept new cast members playing the likes of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. But over time, it will be easier to digest.

It’s not like the upcoming reboot will literally “erase” the film series (that said, many fans will gladly let it adopt the Fantastic Beasts trilogy and remove that from the original films’ canon). Like many other franchises, there will simply be more than one continuity.

Either way, it looks like Warner Bros. is finally starting to cast some repairing spells on the troubled franchise (although JK Rowling is serving as executive producer on the upcoming series, so we’ll see how that goes down with fans when production gets underway).

And now, the chart-topping open-world video game “Hogwarts Legacy” (2023) is also reportedly getting a big fix. A “director’s cut,” to be specific, or a reboot, if you will.

When “Hogwarts Legacy” was first announced, “Potterheads” were besides themselves with excitement. But for many, that excitement quickly turned to anger, and before you can say “Riddikulus,” some fans boycotted the game due to its affiliations with JK Rowling.

Unsurprisingly, the divisive installment from developers Avalanche Software, which acts as a prequel to Harry Potter by allowing players to explore a late-19th century version of the Wizarding World, went on to become a roaring success and one of the highest-grossing titles of last year.

But while the incredibly entertaining open-world game has surpassed $1B in revenue and sold tens of millions of copies worldwide is far from perfect.

Shoddy NPCs (non-playable characters), “invisible walls” that prevent you from exploring the farthest reaches of the Wizarding World (and not of those of the magical kind), and glitches that would leave even the most seasoned witch or wizard stumped on how best to use their wand.

So, a “director’s cut” is most welcome. For many, such a major enhancement of the critically acclaimed RPG (role-playing game) will be music to the ears. In other words, we want to love “Hogwarts Legacy,” but its countless problems simply won’t let us.

At the moment, though, it’s just a rumor, however, according to the report, which comes from Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier (via Game Rant), Rocksteady — the studio behind the “Batman: Arkham” video game series — is partnering with Avalanche Software to create the “Hogwarts Legacy: Director’s Cut.”

If you’re hoping to make some improvements to “Hogwarts Legacy” in the meantime, as of June 6, several new enhancements have been made available, including new cosmetics and quests.

You can now even sit down in the game — the inability to do so has been one of many complaints from fans since its release last year.

An official sequel to the 2023 title is also reportedly in the works. Another upcoming Wizarding World video game is “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions” (2024) whose official trailer recently launched. Check it out below, per Warner Bros. Games:

“Quidditch Champions” will be released on September 3, 2024, for PC Games, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch. For more information about “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions,” fly on over to the official website.

Would you like a director’s cut of “Hogwarts Legacy”? What other Harry Potter installments do you think need remastering or rebooting? Share your thoughts with us down below!