U.S. Government Advisory Urges Summer Vacationers to Cancel Their Disney Trips

One of the biggest shocks the world has seen over the past decade was the emergence of COVID-19, when the killing virus started a worldwide pandemic that affected companies all over the globe, including The Walt Disney Company.

The Disney theme parks were hit hard, as they all had to shut down. Disney World in Orlando was closed for months, whereas other parks like Disneyland Resort in California had shut down for over a year. Even once the parks did reopen, things were no longer the same. Mask mandates were issued, capacity restrictions were put in place, park pass reservations had to be made to enter the theme parks, meet and greets were removed to social distanced waves, social distancing regulations were added to the resort overall, and still today, there are lingering protocols that have not yet been removed since the pandemic, four years later.

While the spread and the death toll of COVID-19 slowed down, allowing the world to return to a state of normalcy, the virus still lingers and now, is resurging.

The United States is witnessing a concerning trend in COVID-19 infections, with a steady rise in cases over the past several weeks, per Fox news. This uptick coincides with the arrival of summer, marking a potential return of the now-familiar seasonal pattern for the virus. However, experts caution against complacency, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the pandemic and the emergence of new variants.

The public health landscape has shifted significantly since the conclusion of the national emergency declaration over a year ago. Nationwide case tracking has been scaled back, replaced by representative sampling methods to gauge overall disease severity. Despite this shift, the available data paints a clear picture: COVID-19 infections are likely on the rise in at least 38 states.

Wastewater surveillance, a complementary approach that analyzes sewage samples for viral activity, corroborates this trend. These indicators, while relatively low compared to previous peaks, point towards increasing viral circulation. The data also reveals a geographical disparity, with the West and South experiencing particularly high COVID-19 levels, potentially influenced by warm and humid climatic conditions that favor viral persistence.

The summer surge in COVID-19 cases has become a recurrent theme, raising concerns about the potential seasonality of the virus. However, public health experts urge caution against definitive conclusions. While past trends suggest blunted peaks due to population immunity, the precise trajectory of the virus remains uncertain.

Dr. Robert Hopkins, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, emphasizes this very point. He acknowledges the difficulty in predicting future patterns, highlighting the interplay between existing population immunity, variant emergence, and a complex interplay of factors that may influence transmission dynamics.

WastewaterSCAN, a nationwide sewage surveillance network, provides valuable insights into viral trends. Data suggests that the current summer wave arrived earlier than last year’s, potentially reflecting the influence of new variants.

Dr. Marlene Wolfe, assistant professor of environmental health at Emory University and program director for WastewaterSCAN, emphasizes the ongoing effort to differentiate between potential seasonality and the impact of new variants driving these recurrent surges. Unlike influenza and RSV, COVID-19 exhibits a more frequent and unpredictable pattern of resurgence.

The dominant JN.1 variant, responsible for the winter surge, has been replaced by newer offshoots known as FLiRT variants. These variants harbor mutations that enhance both transmissibility and immune evasion. Notably, two specific FLiRT subvariants, KP.3 and KP.2, now account for over half of all new infections in the US.

The evolving landscape of COVID-19 variants necessitates continued vigilance and adaptation of public health strategies. While the current rise in cases may signal a familiar seasonal trend, the unpredictable nature of the virus and the emergence of new variants underscore the importance of ongoing monitoring, responsible individual behavior, and sustained vaccination efforts.

With these new variations of COVID-19 on the rise, Disney World is certainly set to be a larger breeding ground. While the parks themselves are likely one of the cleanest theme parks you have ever been to, it is hard to avoid the spread of germs when you are hopping on and off attractions that thousands of others used that day. From holding the bar on Pirates of the Caribbean to the lap bar on Haunted Mansion, it is very easy to spread germs at the most magical place on earth.

Lucky for you, Walt Disney World is equipped with a bathroom just steps away from whatever location you are at, whether that be eating a hot dog at Casey’s Corner in the Magic Kingdom or drinking blue milk on Batuu in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. That means you can easily go and wash your hands as much as you would like. Keeping hand sanitizer on hand is also a good practice to keep the germs at bay.

If you are sick, staying home from Disney is never a magical answer; it is what is best for those around you. Rescheduling your visit at a time when you can actually enjoy eating a churro and looking at Cinderella Castle instead of coughing all day long will end up leaving you with a better visit overall.

For those interested in getting another vaccination, earlier this month, the FDA endorsed updating COVID-19 vaccines to better target the JN.1 lineage of the coronavirus. However, the agency later revised its recommendation, advising vaccine manufacturers to focus on the KP.2 strain instead, citing a “recent rise in cases” associated with this variant.

Now that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has opened to guests, and EPCOT’s refurbishment is complete, plus, with the new Dreams that Soar drone show at Disney Springs, there are lots of reasons for guests to come to the parks this summer while the kids are out of school, so if you are visiting during this peak season, do your best to stay as healthy as possible!

Are you worried about the rise of COVID-19 at Disney World this summer?