Universal Takes Drastic Action Against ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction After J.K. Rowling’s Controversy Erupts

Are you ready to learn of a few Universal Orlando Resort closures that could upend your entire vacation? Sit back, grab your Butterbeer, and let’s dive in.

Arriving at any theme park only to find out the ride or show you were looking forward to experiencing is shut down is a major buzz kill for anyone, especially if you took a major vacation and spent thousands to be able to visit that theme park, like many do when they come to Orlando to enjoy Disney World and Universal.

Right now, Universal Orlando Resort has so much going on, it is no surprise that guests are flocking from all over the world to experience the new offerings.

Universal has opened, Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacular, which is a fountain and drone show at Universal Orlando Resort focusing on incredible IP such as Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, Jurassic World, Jaws, Shrek, Ghostbusters, Trolls, Back to the Future, Universal Monsters, Transformers, How to Train Your Dragon, E.T., Fast and Furious, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions, The Mummy and King Kong.

Watch it below!

There is also a new DreamWorks land, which features sections dedicated to Trolls, Shrek, and Kung-Fu Panda.

Guests can literally go meet Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona in Shrek’s swamp, then go down a slide where the entrance is Shrek’s classic outhouse, where fart noises will emerge, all after eating a Shrekzel (a Shrek shaped pretzel with green cheese dip). Disney may be good at creating magic, but with this new DreamWorks land, Universal is proving they can too.

The Universal Mega Movie Parade has also debut. The parade celebrates movies including E.T., Back to the Future, Jaws, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World, Illumination’s Minions, Sing, DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and Kung Fu Panda.

In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Islands of Adventure, Hogwarts Always has also debuted as the new nighttime castle projection show.

With so many new offerings, some guests who may have never been to the parks and plan to conquer everything may end up disappointed by the upcoming closures.

There is a way to ensure that you are always up to date on what will possibly be shut down when you visit Universal Orlando Resort by checking their calendar beforehand. Of course, there is always a chance that a ride will shut down temporarily (we are looking at you, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure), but those closures are unpredictable and rarely last an entire day.

Below is a list of the upcoming closures at Universal Orlando Resort:

Hogwarts Express – November 4-7, 2024

Fast & Furious: Supercharged – August 19 – November 3, 2024 (due to Halloween Horror Nights)

MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack – November 4 – December 15, 2024

The Hogwarts Express, while only closing for a few short days, will be a big disappointment to Harry Potter fans visiting during that time, as it is an incredibly unique experience that transports guests between both theme parks.

J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series has undeniably captured the hearts of millions worldwide, transcending age and cultural barriers. Since the debut of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” in 1997, the wizarding world has expanded its influence through literature, film, and theme parks.

The seven-book series, concluding with “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” achieved unparalleled commercial success, selling over 500 million copies and being translated into numerous languages. The subsequent film adaptations, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, further propelled the franchise to global stardom, grossing over $7.7 billion at the box office.

The enduring allure of the Harry Potter universe has prompted ongoing exploration and expansion. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has expressed unwavering confidence in the franchise’s potential, signaling a commitment to developing new stories and experiences for fans.

A highly anticipated television series is slated for release on HBO Max in 2026, promising to introduce fresh perspectives within the beloved wizarding world.

Beyond the realm of screens, the magic of Harry Potter continues to enchant visitors to Universal Orlando Resort. The upcoming Epic Universe expansion will feature a fully immersive Ministry of Magic, offering fans an unparalleled opportunity to step into the heart of the wizarding world. Details on the new land are set to be released later this week.

Even with J.K. Rowling’s anti-LGBTQ+ belief system, fans have found a way to separate the art and story from the one who created it, with an accepting and positive fandom.

Recent rumors suggest that JK Rowling’s association with the Harry Potter franchise might be nearing its end. According to industry insider Jeffrey Sneider, Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly interested in negotiating a buyout with Rowling, who is known for her stringent control over her creative input in new Harry Potter projects.

Fast & Furious: Supercharged is a ride that fans of Universal love to hate.

Universal Studios Orlando’s Fast & Furious: Supercharged has faced significant criticism from parkgoers, with many labeling it the worst attraction within the park. The primary complaint centers on the ride’s heavy reliance on screens and lack of immersive physical elements. This departure from the park’s typically high standards for attractions has led to widespread disappointment.

Even Thierry Coup, a leading figure in the theme park industry and a key player in Universal Creative, has publicly acknowledged the ride as a misstep. His admission underscores the industry’s recognition of the attraction’s shortcomings.

The ride typically shuts down during the Halloween Horror Nights season as the queue is used in the evenings for a haunted house, and remains that way during the day, making the ride unusable.

MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack is a fun shooter game that many will surely be sad to miss. Not only does it bring the classic Will Smith movie to life, but it is an indoor attraction with fantastic air conditioning, making it a perfect escape from both the Florida heat and rain.

It has not been stated if any other rides will join the ongoing closure list at Universal Orlando Resort at this time.

Which of these three rides would you be most upset about if it were closed on your visit?