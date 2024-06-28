Universal Studios Experience Will Not Return Until 2025, Company Confirms

A popular location at Universal’s CityWalk in Orlando is being renovated.

Change is common for theme parks, and the Universal Orlando Resort is no exception. Across Universal’s two Orlando theme parks, as well as its CityWalk location, change can be seen and heard all around.

However, one of the more interesting changes involves a tribute to legendary singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett at Universal’s CityWalk location. For years, Buffett’s personal plane, the Hemisphere Dancer, has been set up outside the Margaritaville location at Universal CityWalk, which now acts as a tribute to the late singer.

Over the last few weeks, parts of the pane have been disassembled, with the Hemisphere Dancer being removed entirely earlier this week. The disappearance of the plane prompted confusion and panic from some die-hard fans of this location.

However, the plane is only being removed temporarily for a brief refurbishment. This was confirmed by Margaritaville directly in a new post shared on the company’s official Instagram account.

“We all need a vacation, even the Hemisphere Dancer,” says Margaritaville. “She is out for a much-needed respite but will be back to dazzle CityWalk Orlando at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville next year.”

The seaplane is a Grumman HU-16 Albatross that was first built in 1955. The plane was used on search and rescue missions prior to Buffett purchasing the plane. In 1996, Jamaican police shot at the plane while Buffett, his two children, and wife, as well as U2 lead singer Bono, were all inside.

The incident inspired Buffett’s song “Jamaica Mistaica.”

CityWalk is a must-see destination for those looking to shop and dine while on vacation at Universal Orlando. From escape rooms to fine dining, CityWalk has something for everyone to enjoy. Its Margaritaville location has become somewhat of a staple for Universal Orlando over the years, with popularity rising even more following Buffett’s death last year.

Avid theme park photographer bioreconstruct shared an image of the Hemisphere Dancer on the road, presumably on its way to its temporary storage location while the plane is refurbished.

Fuselage of Jimmy Buffett’s personal plane, Hemisphere Dancer, on its way to refurbishment. Returns to Lone Palm Airport bar at Margaritaville in CityWalk next year.

Fuselage of Jimmy Buffett’s personal plane, Hemisphere Dancer, on its way to refurbishment. Returns to Lone Palm Airport bar at Margaritaville in CityWalk next year. pic.twitter.com/IwE6UNM1lk — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 28, 2024

Guests can still enjoy Margaritaville at Universal CityWalk while Buffett’s plane is

The Universal Orlando Resort is one of the world’s most popular theme park destinations, featuring various rides, attractions, entertainment, and dining options.

The resort is home to two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, both of which are home to rides like Universal’s thrilling Jurassic World-themed roller coaster, VelociCoaster, as well as other attractions like Revenge of the Mummy.

However, this will all change in 2025 with Epic Universe, the resort’s upcoming expansion.

Epic Universe is set to become Universal Orlando’s most ambitious project ever and will undoubtedly change the amusement park industry forever. Split into several distinct lands, Epic Universe will feature some of the world’s most popular and recognizable brands, such as Super Mario and Harry Potter.

Epic Universe will also feature a land dedicated to Universal’s collection of classic movies, including The Invisible Man, The Wolfman, Frankenstein, and many more.

Epic Universe is rumored to come equipped with a total of 11 different rides during its initial opening, several of which will be roller coasters.

The theme park officially opens in the summer of 2025

Are you excited to visit Epic Universe?