Opening-Day Disney Theme Park Location Erased Permanently During Overhaul

An opening day location has been permanently erased at Disney.

Related: Sexual Harassment Uncovered at Disney World’s Haunted Mansion in New Report

Earlier this year, Disneyland Paris announced it would be renaming its Walt Disney Studios park entirely as the resort enters a new chapter. Walt Disney Studios Park will now be known as Disney Adventure World, with the new name giving Disney a lot more room to innovate, allowing it to add a wider variety of rides and attractions to the park.

Walt Disney Studios already had a wide range of attractions for guests to enjoy. Classic rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror are located here, as is the resort’s version of Avengers Campus, a Marvel-themed land that first debuted at Disneyland in California.

As a result of this large-scale overhaul of Walt Disney Studios, the park closed several opening-day locations earlier this year, such as Studio 1.

Studio 1 served as the park’s main entrance and was designed to resemble classic Hollywood backlots and soundstages. The interior of Studio 1 was incredibly lavish and detailed, transporting guests into a bustling and intricate nighttime movie set.

Inside Studio 1, which has been a part of Walt Disney Studios park since the very beginning, a wide variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment was also found.

However, this location closed permanently in 2024, ushering in a new age for Disneyland Paris.

Disney Erases Opening-Day Location

Related: Disney Accused of Excluding Sick Kids, Guests Demand Change

Over the last few months, a large section of Walt Disney Studios has been boarded up and covered by construction walls. Guests have been able to watch as decorations and other signage come down, with the original Walt Disney Studios park name being scrubbed off the side of the former Studio 1 building.

This was revealed by DLP Report on Twitter/X.

It’s the beginning of the end for the Walt Disney Studios logo on Studio 1 which has been sanded, likely before the facade gets repainted:

🔧 It’s the beginning of the end for the Walt Disney Studios logo on Studio 1 which has been sanded, likely before the facade gets repainted: pic.twitter.com/dsLVofEV1u — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 27, 2024

It’s unclear what will become of the former Studio 1 building. Three longtime locations inside Studio 1 were also closed forever, those being En Coulisse Restaurant, Legends of Hollywood, and Hollywood Jewel Box.

Related: Newest Magic Kingdom Ride Will NOT Be Open All Day, Select Guests Barred From Riding

This is far from the only change currently happening at Disneyland Paris, with a large chunk of the entire European resort undergoing one of the most transformational periods it’s ever seen. Both Disneyland Park and the original Walt Disney Studios theme parks are being equipped with new layouts and experiences.

Disney Village, the resort’s outdoor shopping and dining hub, is also changing drastically. Several globally recognized stores and franchises, like Planet Hollywood, closed permanently in recent months.

Other locations, such as Disneyland Paris’ Rainforest Cafe, The LEGO Store, and Coca-Cola, closed temporarily.

Disneyland Paris is home to a large collection of rides and attractions, some being classic Disney experiences like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Peter Pan’s Flight, with others being unique to the resort entirely. Rides like Hyperspace Mountain and Phantom Manor continue to be some of the resort’s more popular offerings, with plenty more excitement now on the horizon.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris?